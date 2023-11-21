"Sixth Man of the Year?”: Russell Westbrook’s bench role has Clipper fans raving in excitement

SB Nation's Harrison Faigen gave a hot take on Russell Westbrook's bench role with the Los Angeles Clippers. After struggling for a bit since acquiring James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers have now won back-to-back games, including a 124-99 destruction of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

All it took for the turnaround was a sacrifice from Westbrook. The 35-year-old told coach Tyronn Lue that he would let go of his starting role and be a super sub.

With Westbrook now coming off the bench, the Clippers seemed to have finally found the needed rhythm to score wins with Harden.

With no clear early contender yet for the Sixth Man of the Year award, Faigen thought Westbrook should now be in the conversations, saying,

"The Clippers are still undefeated since Russell Westbrook volunteered to go to the bench. Sixth Man of the Year?"

Some Clipper fans agree:

Others, though, argued for someone else. One fan, for example, vouched that the Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert has an early shot for Sixth Man of the Year too.

The fan said,

"It's going to be Caris LeVert. He will be scoring more and playing better. Westbrook's only award opportunity [is the] NBA [All Defensive Team]."

Jonathan Enriquez, on the other hand, made a bold claim that it will be another Los Angeles Clipper, Norman Powell, who will win the Sixth Man of the Year.

LA Clippers bench ft. Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell step up vs. San Antonio Spurs

Norman Powell has a strong case for Sixth Man of the Year, especially after the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Powell put up 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block in the Clippers' 124-99 win against the Spurs.

Daniel Theis had a solid outing with 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal off the bench.

Russell Westbrook had a quiet 10 points and two rebounds but also had six assists and three steals.

Paul George led the Los Angeles Clippers with 28 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Kawhi Leonard added 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Harden, who shifted to the starting point guard spot, only had 13 points and three rebounds, but he also tallied 10 assists and two steals.