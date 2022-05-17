"Size for position, shotmaking, efficiency, IQ, consistency" - Kevin Durant outlines the attributes required to be best player in league

Kevin Durant, shooting great and two-time champion, replied to a tweet asking which attributes the "best player" in the league should have.

Kevin Durant lists the qualities that make you best in the league

The tweet was open and not directed to Durant, or anyone specifically. Nonetheless, the former MVP outlined the requirements as:

“Size for position, shotmaking, efficiency, IQ, consistency, being able to guard multiple positions, a wiling passer, coachable, energetic”

The Nets forward adds at the end of his tweet that these attributes are merely just what he personally believes the "best player" should posses. He outlines his bias in clear KD sarcastic undertones:

“In my humble opinion.”

Not usually known for being humble, Kevin Durant’s snide remark at the end adds a little KD comedy most expect when he takes to Twitter. The two-time champion uses the platform quite often to voice his opinion openly. He also uses it to reply to trolls and people that are being negative toward the league and its players.

Durant openly replying to this question is not surprising, and neither is his answer. Standing over seven-feet tall with efficient shooting abilities, an immense basketball IQ, with a consistent output, Kevin Durant seems to be describing himself.

Players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Jayson Tatum, all come to mind, as well, when thinking about those qualities. So whether Kevin Durant was purposefully explaining himself, or being genuine, it is hard to tell.

It becomes even harder when you realize the qualities outlined are all truly marks of greatness in a player. There is not much more one could argue the "best player" in the league should have.

As a professional, Kevin Durant has won two NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, two Finals MVP awards, and two All-Star Game MVP awards. Each of these accolades prove his efficiency and IQ as a player.

Now add on four scoring titles and Team USA’s all-time leader in points scored standing for his shotmaking and consistency. His Rookie of the Year award, his nine All-NBA teams, and 12-time All-Star selection. During the NBA’s creation of their 75th anniversary team, KD was inducted as a member of the Top 75.

Each of these awards add weight to Durant’s opinion, not that many needed the reminder anyway. Regardless of Brooklyn’s first-round exit this season, KD remains, arguably, one of the best players in the league. Seeing these attributes he listed deployed by other greats in the league shows their accuracy as well.

