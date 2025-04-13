“Skill of Ant but mind of Ja” - NBA fans react as Ja Morant’s grenade celebration influences viral HS star compared to Anthony Edwards

High school basketball star, Tounde Yessoufou, who is often compared to Anthony Edwards for their resemblance in playing style, went viral for pulling off Ja Morant's 'grenade' celebration this week. The Baylor commit did the celebration after sinking a three during the Team USA vs Team World matchup at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the moment, NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, remarking on Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards' influence on the 18-year-old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Skill of Ant but the mind of Ja 😭," a fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He’s gonna be a menace 😭," a fan tweeted.

"Ant got a 17 year old kid already?" a fan tweeted.

"So MJ has a grandson now," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"Ja and Ant gimmick combination Wallahi this might be the worst prospect I’ve ever laid my eyes on," a fan tweeted.

"Thought that was Anthony Edwards when I was scrolling," a fan tweeted.

Tounde Yessoufou, a five-star recruit, is ranked No. 14 nationally and displays elite athleticism very similar to Anthony Edwards. The McDonald’s All-American forward also wears a No. 5 jersey, similar to the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Ad

Ja Morant to keep up his 'grenade' celebration until "someone has a problem with it"

Under a week after the NBA fined Ja Morant $75,000 for his finger-gun gesture celebrations, the Memphis Grizzlies star debuted his 'grenade' celebration during their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer in the game, Morant mimicked tossing an explosive into the stands and covered his ears as one would to protect themselves.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The star guard kept up the celebration in the Grizzlies' next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, not backing down after facing criticism for the act. Morant said that he intends to continue using the celebration until the league officials have a problem with it.

"That’s my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I’ll find another one," Morant said after Thursday’s shootaround.

Ad

Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies' final regular-season game on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, Ja Morant is listed as questionable to play due to right shoulder soreness. Nevertheless, the team has clinched the eighth spot in the Western Conference and will look to secure a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

Across the 50 games he's played so far in the season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.4% from the field, including 30.9% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More