“He’s gonna burn out the coach, he’s gonna burn out the locker room, he’s gonna burn out the owner” - Skip Bayless believes Jimmy Butler can be a superstar in the playoffs, but he’s difficult to live with

On Fox Sports' morning show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless praised Jimmy Butler for being an incredible player. However, Bayless also criticized him for being hard to deal with as he tends to fall out with people. Bayless said:

"I believe on any given moment or occasion, he can rise to superstar status in the postseason. I have never seen anything quite like it.

"But the issue with Jimmy Butler is he's just difficult to live with. He's going to burn out the coach, he's going to burn out the locker room and he's going to burn out the owner."

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in cruise control in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. They enter Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead.

How far can Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat go this season?

The Miami Heat and Butler came into this season with postseason aspirations. Looking at the competition in the Eastern Conference, a hunt for the championship seemed unrealistic.

However, with the way things have unfolded in the East, the Heat are truly in contention to make an appearance in the finals.

Miami have been the most consistent team in the East this season despite suffering injuries to key players like Butler and Bam Adebayo.

However, the likes of Tyler Herro and others have stepped up during this period. As a result, they finished the regular season at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The trump card for Butler and Miami is their chemistry and the mixture of experience and youth that the roster possesses. They reached the finals less than two years ago and retained much of that roster. They also have incredible sharpshooters like Herro and Duncan Robinson.

With superb coaching from Erik Spoelstra and Butler's dominance, the Miami Heat have what it takes to come out of the Eastern Conference.

