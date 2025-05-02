Skip Bayless believes JJ Redick's 'championship shape' comment after Lakers' playoff exit was a shot at Luka Doncic

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round exit, JJ Redick made headlines for one of his comments from the postgame press conference. Apart from giving a candid assessment of the team’s performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Redick revealed his offseason plans for the team.

Ad

Redick said that he would make sure that certain players on the roster are in “championship shape”. Skip Bayless believes that the first-year head coach targeted Luka Doncic through these comments.

"I'll start with the offseason and the work that's required in an offseason to be in championship shape… There are individuals that were in phenomenal shape. There's certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. That's where my mind goes immediately is we have to get in championship shape,” Redick said after suffering a 96-103 Game 5 loss, via ESPN.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the comment on Thursday, Skip Bayless was confident that Redick was indirectly criticizing Luka Doncic’s fitness levels.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Today, JJRedick obviously took a shot at Luka, saying the Lakers have certain players who "need to get in championship shape." Somewhere Nico is shrugging and thinking, "Exactly.”,” Bayless tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic's struggles with conditioning have been well-documented, often unable to keep his weight in check. Combined with his defensive shortcomings, these concerns reportedly played a key role in Dallas GM Nico Harrison’s decision to pull off the blockbuster trade.

Despite being “not in shape”, the Slovenian superstar concluded the first-round series with 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while tackling a stomach bug in Game 3.

Former NBA players bash Luka Doncic for defensive incapabilities

The Minnesota Timberwolves exposed Luka Doncic’s defensive incapabilities on numerous occasions across the first-round series. It was evident that Doncic could not hold his ground during iso plays, often resulting in the Wolves targeting him as the weak link.

Ad

The likes of Jeff Teague and Kendrick Perkins are just a few examples of those who expressed their frustrations towards the Lakers' guard’s defense.

“I hate watching Luka play now man. His defense is so bad, everybody is Iso-ing you? I wasn’t even a defender, but not everybody Iso-ing me. Luka bro, I ain’t going to lie, that s**t is bad to watch bro,” Teague said on a podcast.

Ad

“Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we've seen in the modern era of basketball,” Perkins made a bold statement on ESPN’s First Take.

Expand Tweet

The critics are not wrong for bashing Luka. His defensive lapses often eclipsed his brilliance on the offense, adding more pressure on his teammates to compensate for his lack of effort or awareness on that side of the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More