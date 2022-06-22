"AD is more valuable now than a Kyrie who now believes there are far more important things in life" - Skip Bayless questions LA Lakers' potential trade for Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets had disappointing seasons. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs, while the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Both teams were favorites to have deep playoff runs, yet things just didn't work out for them.

Skip Bayless recently tweeted about a potential Davis-for-Irving trade between the Lakers and the Nets. He just doesn't believe that Irving is as good as L.A.'s big man. Bayless wrote:

"The Lakers are going to acquire Kyrie HOW??? In a sign-and-trade for Anthony Davis? AD is more valuable now than a Kyrie who now believes there are far more important things in life than winning basketball games ... which is great unless you want $50 mil a year to win games."

Bayless is known for his hot takes, so this comes as no surprise. However, he is definitely right about the last part. Irving should have gotten vaccinated, as that would have allowed him to play.

Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are two incredible players, but neither of them could provide a lot of help last season. Davis appeared in only 40 games for the Lakers, while Irving had 29 appearances for the Nets.

There have been a lot of different trade suggestions between L.A. and the Nets, many of them including Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. However, it is hard to estimate their true market value.

In 29 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Kyrie Irving averaged 27.4 points and was one of the deadliest shooters in the league. He converted 41.8% of his 3-point shots.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, was also fantastic. He averaged 23.2 points on 53.2% shooting. He also recorded 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Unfortunately, both missed too many games, which is why their teams couldn't achieve success. Anthony Davis missed games due to injuries, while Irving refused to get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, he refused to sacrifice for the team, and that is why he had to sit out so many games. Considering that he is one of the best point guards in the league, his absence negatively impacted the Nets. They had to advance to the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

A potential trade between the Lakers and the Nets

While swapping Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis may not be a great idea, there is another trade proposal that could work out. This was first suggested by Bill Simmons and involves trading Russell Westbrook.

However, instead of the Lakers and the Nets trading with each other, there would be a third team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In this trade scenario, L.A. would receive Kyrie Irving and retain Anthony Davis. They would acquire a much-needed point guard who has also already played with LeBron James.

The Oklahoma City Thunder would get Russell Westbrook, their hometown hero, back, along with several draft picks in the future. Westbrook would play under less pressure in front of the fans who love him, and he could help the Thunder be competitive.

Lastly, the Brooklyn Nets would receive a massive trade exception that they could use to acquire another player.

