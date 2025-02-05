Skip Bayless boldly claims LeBron James' dazzling display vs Clippers was a direct statement to Luka Doncic

LeBron James delivered a sensational performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, helping the Los Angeles Lakers clinch a huge 122-97 win. Skip Bayless suggests that the King was driven to make a statement to his newest teammate, Luka Doncic.

Bayless shared a theory about James’ 26-point, 8-rebound, and 9-assist near triple-double performance tonight. The former UNDISPUTED host implied that James wanted to prove to Doncic that he was "fine" even with the Lakers' newest addition sidelined.

“LeBron is making a statement vs Clippers: “Take your time, Luka. I’m just fine without you.” LeBron: 21 in the first half!” Bayless wrote on X.

It seems like Bayless is suggesting that LeBron feels threatened by the arrival of the Slovenian superstar by making such controversial statements. However, James' postgame statements made it clear that he was excited to share the locker room with a talent like Luka Doncic and even welcomed him to LA.

LeBron James welcomes Luka Doncic to the city

During Luka Doncic’s introductory press conference, he shared how LeBron James immediately called to welcome him to Los Angeles following the blockbuster trade.

James reiterated himself after the Lakers’ blowout victory. During his on-court postgame interview, James praised Doncic’s talent and acknowledged his accomplishments.

“Listen, Luka (Doncic) is a big-time player. 25 years old, haven’t even reached his prime yet, and he's done some amazing sh*t in our league already. I'm happy to have him, and LA is happy to have him,” James said.

Lakers Nation has been buzzing with excitement since the details of the deal were announced. However, they’ll have to wait a bit longer for Luka Doncic’s debut for the Purple & Gold as he recovers from a calf strain.

General Manager Rob Pelinka recently stated that Doncic will soon begin participating in 5-on-5 activities, with the team assessing his progress daily before determining a return date.

