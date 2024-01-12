Skip Bayless boldly insinuates LeBron James' 10-point outing in loss to Suns is an attempt to get 'Darvin Ham fired' 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers losing to the Phoenix Suns to slip below .500 was all that Skip Bayless needed. The 'Undisputed' host fired back at James for his 10-point outing — his lowest this season, boldly insinuating that the 4x NBA champion's meager effort was an attempt to get head coach Darvin Ham fired.

Bayless' wild claim comes amid reports of the former being in the hot seat after the Lakers' recent struggles that threaten their playoff and title aspirations. Earlier, the team was blown away 127-109 by a full-strength Suns as the Lakers offense sputtered.

Taking to X, Bayless launched into another of his tirade against James, and this time, it was a lot more critical.

"Games like this make you think LeBron is going to get Darvin Ham fired."

There were mixed responses to the analyst's comments. On the game front, LeBron James had an off day with just 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists. Also having a forgettable outing was Anthony Davis (13 points and 5 rebounds).

D'Angelo Russell (19 points) and Max Christie (14 points) came off the bench to provide some spark, but LA had fallen behind right from the first quarter, and the loss now puts them at 19-20 and 10th place in the West.

LeBron James had seemingly shaded Darvin Ham after Lakers' win against the LA Clippers

LeBron James' strange comment after the team's 106-103 win against the LA Clippers last week could be perceived differently, especially after he was lavish in his praise for Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

"They look great. You said the James Harden Clippers? Nah, it's the T. Lue Clippers. It don't take T. Lue long to get it right," the Lakers star said. "It took five games, and they have been cookin' since."

James' choice of words shows a compliment towards Lue, but in a way, can also be seen as a dig at Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. Per the quote, several fans have been speculating that James is upset with the string of losses and the coaching style.

For those unaware, James and Lue have shared a good relationship since their Cleveland Cavaliers days. The 4x NBA champion was coached by Lue, resulting in winning the iconic 2016 championship as they mounted a legendary 3-1 comeback.

To add more fuel to Bayless' comments, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was in attendance for the game on Thursday, and now, all eyes will be on the front office to see what they do with the Ham situation.

For now, the inconsistent run continues and it remains to be seen whether the front office will be more patient with Ham. At the same time, they know they are running out of time as LeBron James at 39 has defied age and has been a force for the team.