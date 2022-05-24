"LeBron obviously got tapped on the shoulder by Father Time" - Skip Bayless claims Juwan Howard is in a better situation with Michigan than he would be at LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have many changes to make if they want to get back in the title picture, starting with their head coach. After parting ways with Frank Vogel at the end of the regular season, the organization has yet to name a replacement.

Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous names connected to the position. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has garnered a ton of buzz, but there doesn't seem to be any real traction towards that move.

One of the most recent candidates to turn down the opportunity is Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard. The former top-five pick played for eight different NBA franchises between 1994-2013.

Howard is coaching his two sons — Jace and Jett — in Ann Arbor.

What was once one of the NBA's most prestigious jobs is now one of the most unwanted. Recently, FS1's Skip Bayless said he feels Howard made the right move and that his current position is far better than the one out in Los Angeles:

"I don't know exactly what's to love about the Laker job right now as LeBron obviously got tapped on the shoulder by Father Time."

Is Skip Bayless right about the Lakers being an undesireable landing spot?

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will be 34 in November.

Even with the opportunity to coach LeBron James being on the table, Skip Bayless makes a fair point. Looking at it from all angles, the Lakers' coaching vacancy isn't exactly the perfect situation for someone looking for a head-coaching job.

For starters, there is always going to be high expectations. Because it's the Lakers and James, the team will always be put into conversation to contend for a title. The bar being set so high from Day One might be unappealing for a candidate.

Another factor is the disarray of the Lakers' roster. Not only is James getting up there in age (38 in late December), but his supporting cast is a major cause for concern.

Last year, the Lakers sacrificed their depth to bring in some star talent. Many questioned Russell Westbrook's fit on the team from the beginning, and they were right. The former MVP struggled alongside James, and his production took a big hit.

James' other co-star also has his issues as well. Over the past two seasons, Anthony Davis has greatly struggled to stay on the floor. He still shows nice flashes of his All-Star self, but his regular availability is uncertain.

Given these factors, it's not surprising coaches are leaving good situations to rush to Los Angeles.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein