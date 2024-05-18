Skip Bayless comes up with a comical "Superman-Clark Kent" analogy for Jalen Brunson's home and away performances

Popular analyst Skip Bayless made a comical analogy - literally and figuratively - for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's first-half performance against the Indiana Pacers. Brunson went 2 of 13 as New York trailed by 10 points at halftime. This setback contributed to the Knicks' eventual 116-103 loss in Game 6, after Brunson's incredible 44-point performance in their previous 121-92 victory, which had given them a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Brunson's inconsistency in the Knicks-Pacers series is reflected in his scores. He scored 43 and 29 points respectively in the first two games at Madison Square, with 26 and 18 points in New York's other two losses at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

However, in Game 6, Bayless's comments came early as the entire second half remained and the athlete rallied to finish with 31 points.

"At Madison Square Garden (home court), Jalen Brunson is Superman. Away, he can turn into just another 2-for-13 Clark Kent," Bayless tweeted.

The analyst suggested that Brunson turns into the globally popular DC Comics character Superman when the Knicks play at Madison Square Garden. But when it is time to deliver on the road, Brunson turns into Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego, unable to produce the same performances.

With Brunson held in relative check, New York failed to close out the series. The Knicks will host the Pacers for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday at MSG.

Pacers coach reveals how they defended Jalen Brunson in Game 6

When Game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks started, fans were excited to see if Jalen Brunson and his team would close out the series that night. However, the Pacers came prepared, having done their homework on Brunson, who has been explosive throughout the series.

The Pacers did a great job of shutting down the Knicks star in the first half, but Brunson made a strong comeback in the second half. But it was enough for the Pacers to get the win and force a Game 7.

Pacers coach talks about the challenge of defending Jalen Brunson:

"This guy is doing some historic stuff in the playoffs. There is no resting on him, there's no feeling good about anything with him. It is an endless task when you face a player like him."

Brunson has been amazing throughout the playoffs. He's scored at least 40 points in five of the first 11 games and 39 in another. He's averaging 33.7 points per game in the playoffs.