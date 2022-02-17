Skip Bayless compares Anthony Davis to LA Rams star Aaron Donald: “They do have one thing in common, their motors don’t always run hot”

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers continue to look for a way to turn their season around. It's been a disappointing effort so far as the team is in ninth place in the Western Conference.

There's been plenty of doubt surrounding the superstar forward this year as many have wondered if Davis has what it takes to be more dominant. While LeBron James has impressed, the Lakers need Davis to find another level in order for them to have success.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports analyst Skip Bayless compared the two "ADs" of Los Angeles: Davis and Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

"The two ADs in L.A., one for the Rams and one for the Lakers," Bayless said. "They do have one thing in common ... their motors don't always run hot."

Donald has become one of the most dominant players in the NFL, and Davis has shown the ability to be an unstoppable force. Although the comparisons might seem odd at first, Bayless brought up the fact that Davis hasn't found the killer instinct needed.

"Both Aaron Donald and Anthony Davis, their issues become when they don't play hard enough because Aaron Donald hasn't played consistently hard ... he played it in the Super Bowl because he smelled blood," Bayless said.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers attempting to climb back up the standings

LA Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has the ability to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. When healthy, his two-way potential makes him one of the more dangerous players. Throughout the season, Davis has put up impressive production in terms of his statistics. He averages 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.4%.

The bigger question with Davis has been whether or not he can take that next step to become a player who can simply take over the game at any point. Davis has seemed to lack that extra gear this year that would make himself and the Lakers a more dangerous team.

AD was viewed as the next superstar to take over the Lakers once LeBron James decided to move on, but it looks as if that idea might not be set in stone.

After being sidelined with a number of injuries this year, Davis is healthy as the Lakers approach the All-Star break.

With the team stumbling down the standings in the Western Conference, there is going to be plenty of work for Davis and the Lakers if they want to contend for a playoff spot. If the superstar forward can remain healthy and find another gear, the Lakers could start improving their fortunes.

