"He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this!" - Skip Bayless lauds 12-time NBA All-Star after another 4th quarter takeover, compares him favorably to LeBron James

After an impressive Game 3 performance by Chris Paul, Skip Bayless couldn't resist drawing comparisons between Paul and LeBron James. Bayless tweeted about how impressive Paul was in the clutch, while taking a dig at James, writing:

"Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this. Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this.

Despite LeBron James' absence from the playoffs, Bayless has not missed a chance to fire shots at the four-time champion.

James missed the playoffs for only the fourth time in his career. His last two seasons have been disappointing and Bayless has slammed LeBron James for his failures.

Chris Paul, on the other hand, has been splendid for the Phoenix Suns, leading them to the finals last year and a franchise record 64 wins this year.

Paul had a special fourth-quarter performance in Game 3 against the Pelicans, scoring 19 points to lead the Suns to a 114-111 victory.

Bayless admitted yesterday that the playoffs have not been the same without LeBron James. The 70-year-old has undoubtedly been James' biggest critic, but has acknowledged that James is one of the league's best postseason performers.

For Chris Paul, this is one of his best chances of grabbing that elusive ring. However, he will have to continue carrying the team due to the injury to Devin Booker. The shooting guard is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks and during this duration, Paul will have to be at his best.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Chris Paul: 2

Everyone else: 2 15-point fourth quarters this postseason:Chris Paul: 2Everyone else: 2 15-point fourth quarters this postseason:🏀 Chris Paul: 2🏀 Everyone else: 2 https://t.co/2BaxO4kTCP

They now have a 2-1 lead in the series against the Pelicans, but it seems to be a fragile one. The Pelicans have been playing some great basketball and can definitely make it very difficult for the reigning Western Conference champions.

Chris Paul shows up in the clutch to help the Suns to a 114-11 win against the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns — Game 2

The Phoenix Suns somehow had to stay competitive without Devin Booker, who has been their best scoring option this season. However, they did not show any signs of weakness in the first half.

Chris Paul and co. grabbed an 11 point lead going into halftime and looked set to take control of the game. There have not been many occasions when the Suns have been outplayed this season, but the Pelicans gave them a tough time in the third quarter. They outscored the Suns 31-22.

The score was 82- 81 in favor of the Pelicans going into the fourth quarter. That was when Chris Paul took over the game. Paul made several clutch layups and helped the Suns take charge.

NBA @NBA



: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 AST



Game 4: SUNS/PELICANS, Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT Chris Paul was INCREDIBLE in Game 3, he spent the first 3 quarters setting up his teammates before DOMINATING the fourth quarter with 19 points to push the @Suns to the 2-1 series lead! @CP3 : 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 ASTGame 4: SUNS/PELICANS, Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT Chris Paul was INCREDIBLE in Game 3, he spent the first 3 quarters setting up his teammates before DOMINATING the fourth quarter with 19 points to push the @Suns to the 2-1 series lead! @CP3: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 ASTGame 4: SUNS/PELICANS, Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT https://t.co/qWfoqH7Q7S

Jose Alvarado went on a personal scoring run of seven points in the fourth, but Chris Paul and his experience prevailed. The Pels were unable to make shots toward the end and succumbed to a 114-111 loss.

Edited by Adam Dickson