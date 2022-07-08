“It’s why I think the NFL is starting to separate itself again in popularity from the NBA” - Skip Bayless says he despises the Kyrie Irving vaccination saga, says Kyrie tore his team’s heart out

Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated was one of the major storylines for the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA last season. Skip Bayless believes Irving's vaccination saga hurt the Nets, and Bayless now despises Irving for it.

Many factors played a role in the Nets' disappointing season, such as James Harden's trade request to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, Irving's vaccination status cost him several games, which could have led to a much different season.

While Kyrie Irving, much like many others, claimed to have valid reasons to remain unvaccinated, it did not sit well with Skip Bayless. During a recent podcast episode, Bayless stated that he did not like Irving's statements during the saga.

"I don't like Kyrie saying, 'Ah, I don't feel like playing. I'm going to take some time off because I'm an artist. I don't want to get vaccinated. I know everybody's getting vaccinated, but I got my reasons. I'm not going to share my reasons, but I just don't...' No."

Bayless compared the vaccination situation at his network to Irving's vaccination situation with Brooklyn.

"Hey, we all got vaccinated here because we have to because we're on a team. That was the best way to survive as a team and stay on the air. Kyrie wrecked that team. He tore its heart out with the decisions he kept making that were so anti-team. It's just hard to watch. It's good soap opera fodder from day-to-day on Undisputed, but I'm just spilling my guts to you here."

The Brooklyn Nets could soon be without their big three from last season, so calling the team wrecked is accurate. Whether or not that is Irving's fault is up for debate.

Still, Skip Bayless despises Kyrie Irving for his decision-making and believes it cost his team and the entire NBA.

While Kyrie Irving's vaccination saga eventually ended before the postseason, Skip Bayless believes it's hurt the entire NBA's popularity. As a result, Bayless despises Irving for it and feels he is not alone.

"I despise it, and I think a lot of people are starting to despise it. It's why I think the NFL is starting to separate itself again in popularity from the NBA. This stuff doesn't happen in the National Football League."

While he isn't someone who despises Irving, James Harden did claim the vaccination saga affected his decision to leave Brooklyn. He also agreed with Bayless that it affected the team.

76ers star James Harden asked if former teammate Kyrie Irving's vaccination status contributed to him leaving the Nets:



"Very minimal ... but it definitely did impact the team."

Some reporters also took issue with Kyrie Irving's situation, leading to more controversy.

Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status:



"I've made my decision already and I'm standing on it."



Then he had this exchange with a reporter. "It feels a little disrespectful…I'm not just a basketball player."



Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status:"I've made my decision already and I'm standing on it."Then he had this exchange with a reporter. “It feels a little disrespectful…I’m not just a basketball player.” https://t.co/x6D7U4jC1f

While the NFL also had players who remained unvaccinated, the issues did not reach the levels that it do with Kyrie Irving. Still, Irving's situation was rare, even among the NBA players.

