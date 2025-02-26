Skip Bayless explains why he graded Luka Doncic a C+ in drama-filled Lakers vs Mavs showdown

On Tuesday night, all eyes were on Luka Doncic as he took the floor against the franchise that just traded him three weeks ago. While the star guard ended the night with a triple-double, one analyst was far from impressed with his performance.

Ad

The Mavericks managed to make things interesting in the final minutes, but it would be the Lakers who walked out victorious. It might not have been the eye-popping performance many expected, but Doncic was still able to make a statement against Dallas. He filled the entire stat sheet en route to a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

On Wednesday morning, Skip Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on how the Lakers fared against the Mavericks. He ended up giving Luka Doncic a C+ grade for his outing. Bayless' reasons behind this were his conditioning and poor shooting from the floor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What did I tell you about this trade, Luka has a hard time staying in shape," Bayless said. "The next big negative is he's just like LeBron. For such a great scorer, he's such a lousy by his standards shooter, both from the 3-point line and the free-throw line."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was far from an efficient night shooting the ball for Doncic, converting just six of his 17 shot attempts. Most of his struggles came from beyond the arc, where he went 1-for-7. Despite his poor shooting, the Lakers star still managed to deliver an all-around outing in a win over his old team.

Luka Doncic posts rare stat line in LA Lakers' win over the Dallas Mavericks

It's worth noting that Luka Doncic is still getting comfortable with his new team, and isn't far removed from spending weeks on the sidelines due to injury. Once he finds his stride with the Lakers, his efficiency should start to improve.

Ad

Skip Bayless might not have been impressed with what he saw from Doncic, but he still put together an impressive showing against the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, he joined one of the game's all-time greats in exclusive company with his performance.

In the Lakers' win on Tuesday, Luka Doncic became the second player in franchise history to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in a game. The other is Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With his first game against the Mavericks behind him now, Doncic can move on to the next chapter of his career. Along with continuing to gel alongside his new teammates, the All-Star guard will look to keep LA near the top of the Western Conference standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback