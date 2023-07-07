Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless have made it clear that they are not fans of one another, as they have traded words for nearly two decades. The 'Undisputed' host recently took a shot at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer on his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, stating:

"For the last 20 years, I have tried to ignore all the shots that Charles Barkley has taken at me. All the low blows. All the times on live national television that Charles Barkley has said that he would like to kill me. Not funny ha-ha, he'd like to kill me. Dead serious, he'd like to kill me.

"Okay, Charles, if you want my blood on your hands, just keep firing at me with that K word. I guess to Charles' credit, the last three or four shots he's taken at me have not included said K word."

Bayless continued:

"I no longer was going to turn the proverbial other cheek to Charles and his onslaught... I am certainly not afraid of Charles Barkley. In fact, I have challenged him, I have dared him, time after time, to join me on this podcast or live on 'Undisputed'.

"Charles would be a perfect fit. Charles and me on 'Undisputed' would be just perfect, but of course, I haven't heard a peep back from him or his people because I'm pretty sure he's scared to death of going one on one with me on live TV. All Barkley, no bite. He really lets me have it. From a distance."

Check out Skip Bayless' full comments below (starting at the 3:00 mark):

While Bayless claims to have ignored Barkley's shots, he is not without fault in their feud. The long-time television personality has constantly engaged in the back-and-forth banter, going as far as writing a piece bashing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer's candidacy when he considered running for governor of Alabama.

Skip Bayless pleads with Charles Barkley to join 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe's departure from 'Undisputed' has left Skip Bayless in search of a new co-host. The television personality took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to plead with Charles Barkley to fill the void, stating:

"Charles Barkley would be my dream debate partner on 'Undisputed'... All I'd have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool of himself. I get to sit back and watch him walk himself right into an indefensible trap. I wouldn't even have to try so please, please, please Charles, come be this d**n idiot's debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Ten times per show."

Check out Skip Bayless' full comments below (starting at the 9:03 mark):

