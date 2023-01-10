Skip Bayless hilariously admitted that LeBron James wouldn't have greeted Shannon Sharpe if he was sitting alongside him at a game. James and Sharpe embraced each other after the LA Lakers' 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (December 6).

Bayless and Sharpe, co-hosts of Fox Sports show Undisputed, revisited the moment between the latter and "King James". Sharpe said he would've asked Bayless to come to the game if not for his date night with his partner Ernestine Sclafani. The veteran TV analyst came up with a hilarious response to that statement, saying:

"If I go and I'm sitting next to you, LeBron ain't coming over."

While Shannon Sharpe and LeBron James have always seemed to have an excellent bond with each other, that isn't the case with Skip Bayless and the LA Lakers superstar. Bayless has been LeBron's most significant critic since making his NBA debut 20 years ago.

The former First Take host has scrutinized every move James makes on and off the court and is constantly taking jabs at him on Twitter, even when LBJ isn't playing. James has never paid attention to what Bayless has said about him. His ignorance seemed to be enough to validate Bayless' assumption that he wouldn't meet him in person.

LeBron James' conduct off the court would automatically see him avoiding any controversy

One of the most underrated aspects of LeBron James' illustrious career as a professional basketball player has been his conduct off the court. He entered the league as a teenager and hasn't been caught up in any controversies off the court.

He has navigated the criticism he gets brilliantly. The jabs that Skip Bayless takes to tarnish James' legacy riles up the latter's fans, but not him. It would be a part of the four-time NBA MVP's greatness because it isn't easy to accept the things said about him, despite his achievements during his 20 years in the league.

Coming face-to-face with Bayless could become as controversial as it gets considering the Fox Sports analyst's views on LeBron. That's another reason "King James" could potentially avoid that situation.

However, LeBron likely won't miss the opportunity to embrace Shannon Sharpe, regardless of whether Skip Bayless is with him or not. James has always shown love to the people in his corner throughout his career. NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe is definitely among those.

