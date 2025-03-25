Skip Bayless lambasts 'dirtiest player' Draymond Green for taunting remarks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Draymond Green has carved out a niche for himself in the NBA - from an intriguing second-round pick in 2012 to one of the core pieces of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. In another case of trash-talking and bold statements, Green's take on one of the NBA's rising stars spurred a strong reaction from Skip Bayless.

Bayless has been in the sports media space for decades, whether hosting debate shows on ESPN and FS1 or his passionate and unfiltered takes on topics in professional sports. Draymond Green is similar, refusing to back down from the challenges of fellow NBA All-Stars when he faces them.

On Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless called out Draymond Green for his comments about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Per Draymond, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't as feared by the rest of the league as sports media personalities say he is. Bayless said Green doesn't respect him because he isn't a "dirty player."

"Nobody’s afraid of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? That’s what Draymond says. I don’t know why not. Maybe because he doesn’t talk trash, he doesn’t cheap-shot anybody the way Draymond does — the all-time dirtiest player in the history of the league," said Bayless about Green's comments. "Is it because SGA is a really nice guy? Who, by the way, down the stretch of games is looking more and more like a cold-blooded assassin. Are you watching, Draymond?”

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tipped for another top three finish in MVP voting, Draymond Green isn't intimidated. However, some believe this could haunt Green in the postseason.

Draymond Green declared the Warriors will win this year's title

Taking a shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only big swing that Draymond Green has taken this season. At this year's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Green boldly claimed that the Golden State Warriors will win this year's championship, doubling down on it by offering Warriors fans a guarantee. His comments came after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler via trade.

Green and the Warriors have an uphill climb ahead of them if they want to add a fifth championship to their dynastic run, but the team has been playing better since adding Butler in their trade with the Miami Heat. However, Steph Curry and Co. still have to navigate through the Western Conference playoffs, which are full of contenders.

Draymond Green's comments about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aren't entirely out of the blue, as many NBA players - current and former - say that there isn't anyone in the league that inspires fear in their opponents. Green's confidence could go a long way in leading the Warriors through the playoffs, but similar to Dillon Brooks's antics a few years ago, Green might inadvertently be "poking the bear."

