Skip Bayless launches no-holds-barred attack on LeBron James' Lakers for back-to-back blowout defeats

Skip Bayless is back at it again by criticizing LeBron James. The LA Lakers have lost their third consecutive game. It's also the second straight game they lost with LeBron back in the lineup. While many expected the Purple and Gold to go on a solid winning streak with the King back on the roster, the exact opposite happened.

Ad

The Lakers were blown out 146-115 by the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. James showed a bit of court rust and put up 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. While they were solid numbers, they were less compared to his usual figures.

Fast forward to Monday night, LA lost to the Orlando Magic 118-106. LeBron James had a better scoring performance this time around with 24 points. However, his efforts, alongside Luka Doncic's 32-point outing, weren't enough to beat the Magic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skip Bayless couldn't help but express his thoughts on the Lakers' current situation with LeBron back in the lineup. Bayless was flabbergasted by how LA lost to a couple of Play-In Tournament-bound Eastern Conference teams.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"JUST PATHETIC, LAKERS. LEBRON COMES BACK AND YOU GET BLOWN OUT TWICE BY SUB .500 EAST TEAMS," Bayless exclaimed. "WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT NARRATIVE OF "BEST DEFENSE IN THE NBA" FOR A MONTH AND A HALF??? BULLS SCORE 146 IN LA AND NOW ORLANDO, WORST SCORING TEAM IN NBA, GOES FOR 118. JUST SORRY."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James loses second straight game since returning from injury

LeBron James has been out for seven games after sustaining a groin injury against the Boston Celtics on March 8. During that period, the LA Lakers struggled to consistently win in his absence. While Luka Doncic has performed impeccably to carry his new team, it wasn't enough to maintain their placement in the Western Conference.

Ad

However, despite James' return on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers have continued to lose. On Monday, the Orlando Magic pulled off an upset victory over the Lakers. The duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner outplayed James and Doncic. Banchero scored 30 points, while Wagner added 32 points.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic did all that they could to try and get back in the win column. LeBron, compared to Saturday's performance against the Bulls, put up better numbers on Monday with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Doncic, on the other hand, added 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Ad

The Lakers are now set to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Looking at both teams, the Pacers might have the slight edge in terms of momentum given how they've won five in a row.

If LA loses their matchup on Wednesday, chances are they drop down to fifth place in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback