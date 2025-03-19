Skip Bayless makes feelings clear on his LeBron James criticism: "Never been anything but fair and honest"

Skip Bayless has been one of LeBron James' biggest critics for more than 20 years. Bayless has left television and moved on to social media, focusing on his YouTube show since departing Fox Sports, but nothing has changed, as continues to remain critical of the LA Lakers superstar.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless responded to Gilbert Arenas when he made his feelings clear about how he discusses James' legacy. He explained that while his comments can be negative at times, he claimed fairness every time he called out "The King."

"For 20 years I commented about LeBron on national TV and now I'm 6 months into critiquing him on a digital show and in videos. I'M HERE TO TELL YOU: I've never been anything but fair and honest in my assessment of him," Bayless tweeted.

While LeBron James was the topic of conversation, it was all about Gilbert Arenas' recent remarks about Skip Bayless. Nevertheless, Bayless had time to throw some criticism toward the four-time NBA champion.

The analyst reminded everyone how James is a poor shooter from the free-throw line and beyond the arc. He also pointed out some of the underwhelming performances "The King" had early in his career, especially in the clutch.

Bayless even mentioned Ray Allen and Kyrie Irving for helping James win two of his four NBA championships. Allen saved the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, forcing overtime to get the win before the Heat outlasted the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7.

As for Irving, he hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Cleveland Cavaliers the win in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Nevertheless, the Heat and Cavs wouldn't have been in those positions without James carrying the bulk of the responsibility and production in the regular season and playoffs.

Skip Bayless might have found his new LeBron James

Skip Bayless might have found his new LeBron James. (Photo: IMAGN)

With LeBron James at the twilight of his career, Skip Bayless might be scouting for a new player to focus his attention and criticism on. It might be Luka Doncic, who Bayless called out recently while also praising James.

"Tonight at Milwaukee was yet another testament to just how great LeBron James is playing at age 40 in year 22," Bayless said.

"Never seen anything like it, league's never seen anything like it, we'll never see anything like it again. ... Tonight at Milwaukee, Luka Doncic scored 45 points. He had 29 by halftime. He had a hot streak from 3 in the first half in which he scored 10 straight points, and he wound up making five out of nine 3s in the first half, and then he went cold for a stretch, and most of his points felt like empty calories."

The Lakers are now relying on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to keep things afloat while James recovers from a groin injury.

