Skip Bayless makes massive claim on Mavericks ceiling with healthy Kyrie Irving amid play-in exploits

Skip Bayless was quite active on X throughout the course of the Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings 9-10 play-in game. Seemingly rooting for the Mavericks to defeat DeMar DeRozan and co., the analyst also shocked the basketball world with a bold take involving a healthy Kyrie Irving.

Ad

At first, Bayless claimed that a healthy Kyrie Irving on the current Mavs roster would’ve been a major threat in the Western Conference.

“With a healthy Kyrie, these Mavs would be a playoff PROBLEM for the West,” Bayless wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 1st half, as the Texan side held on to a 71-48 lead, the UNDISPUTED host went a step ahead with his predictions. He stated that a fit Irving could’ve led the Mavericks to their second title win in franchise history.

“I'm telling you, with a healthy Kyrie, this Mavs team could've won it ALL,” Skip claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The one-two punch of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis was projected to lead the Mavericks to a deep playoff run. However, injuries prevented fans from witnessing the full potential of the star duo. The two managed to play just one game together—a win over the Houston Rockets—before setbacks derailed their season.

Unfortunately, Davis suffered a left adductor injury that kept him sidelined for several games. Meanwhile, Irving’s season came to an end after suffering a devastating ACL tear.

Ad

Mavericks’ Anthony Davis claps back at Kings’ fans

Anthony Davis had a memorable performance in the do-or-die game against the Sacramento Kings. His 27-point, 9-rebound, and 3-block outing led to the Mavericks clinching a 120-106 victory. However, AD went viral on social media for different reasons.

Amidst the blowout, Davis exchanged a few words with trash-talking Sacramento fans. Cameras caught him relentlessly taunting these fans.

Ad

"Y'all might want to beat that traffic though,” Davis mocked, implying that the fans should leave the arena instead of watching the Kings’ season come to an end.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the back-and-forth with fans at the Golden 1 Center, AD holds no grudge against the Kings. His respect for his opponents was evident during a postgame interaction with DeMar DeRozan - the players embraced each other with a warm hug.

The Mavericks now advance to the second round of the play-in tournament. They will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for a chance to clinch the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Despite their dominant win against the Kings, the Mavericks will not be heavily favored to emerge victorious against Ja Morant and co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.