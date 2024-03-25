Skip Bayless points finger at Steph Curry and aging Warriors for lack of explosive amid rough patch

After being one of the top teams in the league for nearly a decade, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warrior's run seems to be ending. One analyst recently laid into the team as they battle for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on the Warriors as of late. He sighted Curry's impact being not what it was, along with the team's core looking old.

"His impact on this team is not MVP kind of impact," Bayless said. "He's 36, Klay is 34, Draymond's 34, they're somehow playing a little old to me. Where they don't have that explosive impact where they just blow you off the floor at home."

The Warriors' struggles have been a key talking point this year as they went through multiple ups and downs. With about three weeks to go, Golden State is clinging on to the final spot in the play-in tournament. They sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 36-34 record.

As for Steph Curry, he continues to play at a high level. This season, he is averaging 26.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 40% from three.

Steph Curry should not be blamed for Golden State Warriors' struggles

While Skip Bayless might feel Steph Curry is part of the problem, that is not the case at all. He's had a major impact on the Golden State Warriors this season, and is large reason why they have any shot at the postseason.

For starters, Curry is still one of the top scorers in the NBA. His 26.8 PPG is good for 10th among all players. His three-point percentage is down slightly, but his volume is much higher compared to recent years. Curry leads the league in three-point attempts per game (12.1) and is still shooting 40%.

Even though he's in his late 30s, Curry's game has aged gracefully. He is far to blame for the Warriors' struggles this season.

Age has certainly become a factor, espically in the case of Klay Thompson. The mileage and injuries of a long career have caught up to him in a big way. Thompson's struggles got so bad at one point that Steve Kerr resorted to bringing him off the bench. Since then, he has seen a slight resurgence.

Draymond Green's production has been on par with recent years, but availability has been his problem. Between injuries and multiple suspensions, the former DPOY has missed significant time.

These are just some of the few factors that have led to a down year from Golden State. That said, Steph Curry is far from a player to blame. The former MVP continues to play at a high level in hopes of keeping the franchise relevant.