“Carefully omitted is any reference to winning” - Skip Bayless questions Rob Pelinka’s comments after LeBron James’ extension, says it was a revolutionary statement for a GM

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke about LeBron James' contract extension. However, Skip Bayless is not entirely thrilled with Pelinka's comments.

Pelinka talked about how the Lakers are thrilled to continue their partnership with James. According to Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, Pelinka said:

"LeBron is a generational basketball player who has proven to be even more impactful as a human being. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him, ensuring he’s a driving force of Lakers culture for years to come.

"The Lakers platform has proved again and again to be an ideal place for the game’s all-time greats to thrive and achieve. We are thankful LeBron has experienced the power of that.

"With his transcendent talent, unrivaled passion and dedication to causing powerful change in our society, LeBron continues to cement his legacy in Los Angeles and around the globe."

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless reacted to Pelinka's comments. He called out the GM for not talking about the need for LeBron James to help the team win championships.

"This was a resounding statement from the general manager."

When Shannon Sharpe asked if Pelinka lied, Bayless responded:

"No, he didn't lie at all, but he carefully omitted one key detail. ... It is some high-minded praise. It's almost revolutionary for a GM to issue a statement like this about a player while he's still playing.

"Carefully omitted is any reference to winning. Not at any point does he say, 'I'm so thankful LeBron gives us another great chance to win another championship and hoist another banner.'"

There was a debate about what needed to be said and what should not, after which Bayless continued.

"It needs to be reemphasized, 'We signed this man to win us another championship and that is completely, and I think carefully, omitted."

The point of it not being something that should be said is valid, as no team will have LeBron James under contract and not be looking to contend for a title.

From 2011 to 2018, James led the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals. In that stretch, he won three titles, two with Miami and one with the Cavaliers.

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a championship in 2020

(L-R) Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony.

The Lakers endured a horrid run before James joined the team. They were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 playoffs and missed the postseason for the next six years.

However, things changed in 2020, the year after James joined the team. The 18-time All-Star led them to the title in the Orlando bubble.

Although they have been disappointing in the past two seasons, it was not a result of James' poor play. Injuries have played a huge role in hampering the Lakers' success.

Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 6.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

