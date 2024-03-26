Skip Bayless questions Lakers ‘conservative’ strategy to rest LeBron James vs. Bucks

With just 11 games left before the NBA postseason, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in ninth place and still jocking for the best possible playoff position. The four-time NBA champion is set to rest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and this did not sit well with veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless.

In the recent episode of "Undisputed," analyst Paul Pierce told Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson the Lakers' point of view of resting 39-year-old James on unwinnable games, preserving him on matchups that they needed to win and have fresh legs come postseason.

Skip Bayless feels that this strategy of the Lakers is questionable as this team needs the momentum going and gets a boost if it defeats a title contender.

“If you can go in and beat these guys at the top of their game as they start to take off, yes, you could say, 'Hey, have something going here,'" Bayless said. "This isn't a standard conservative Lakers year. It's been a bizarre up-and-down roller coaster ride of a year, and all of a sudden- the compass is pointing north, and this team still hangs in the ninth spot."

This will be the 10th game that LeBron James will be missing in the 2023-24 season. In the nine games that the four-time league MVP missed, the Los Angeles Lakers have won five times.

Anthony Davis needs to step up for Los Angeles Lakers to beat Milwaukee Bucks without LeBron James

Now that LeBron James is totally scratched to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers need other players to step up and fill the slack. WNBA player and basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike feels that the Lakers can rely on Anthony Davis to get them over the Bucks with the way he has been playing recently.

"The key is Anthony Davis, who is fresh from winning Western Conference player of the week, but tonight he won't have his guy (LeBron James) by his side, and that hasn't been a problem though for AD," said Chiney Ogwumike. "The 'Brow' is putting up 28.1 points in games without LeBron James."

The Lakers have been stepping it up as they come in this matchup, winning three straight games and five of their last seven. Much credit goes to Anthony Davis, who has stayed healthy all season and missed only four matchups.

During the three-game winning streak, Davis has been averaging 27.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals. He also does 50% from the 3-point line and an accurate 68.5% from the field.