“All year long, beloved Steph got more and more showboaty.… With egomania on the floor as he shot a career-worst from 3” - Skip Bayless says the Golden State Warriors parade made him sick, says the championship has an asterisk 

The Golden State Warriors held a victory parade after capturing their fourth championship in seven years. After a three-year hiatus, the Warriors were back in the NBA Finals and beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

However, on Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports media personality Skip Bayless lambasted the Warriors celebration.

He believes that Steph Curry and company went overboard with it. Bayless also believes that there should be an asterisk to the championship win by the Warriors. Bayless said:

"I didn't love anything about this parade. It made me sick. They make me sick. I don't get the Steph praise because all year long, beloved Steph got more and more showboaty on the floor as he shot a career-worst from 3.

"And, yet, now people are saying he belongs in the Top 10?! I still say it deserves an asterisk because the Celtics were completely flawed and fraudulent."

Steph Curry bagged his first Finals MVP award after averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He shot 48.2% overall and 43.7% from the perimeter. He also recorded 2.0 steals per game.

How did the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics?

The Golden State Warriors came up against the Boston Celtics, their toughest opponent. These finals were dubbed as offense versus defense. The Celtics possessed the best defense in the NBA, while the Warriors, arguably, had the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the game.

Game 1 justified that this was a battle of styles, especially in the fourth quarter. The Celtics defense produced stops when it mattered most. They also managed to score key buckets.

However, as the series progressed, the Warriors grew stronger. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson took time to get going, but eventually, they got there. Until then, Curry held down the fort. The Warriors defense also improved tremendously as they clamped down defensively on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Golden State Warriors defense also managed to leak turnovers from the Celtics. Their lack of a primary ball handler meant that Tatum and Brown kept running into traffic.

Andrew Wiggins grabbed rebound after rebound in Games 4, 5 and 6 while also picking up the defensive assignment on Tatum. This, coupled with the Golden State Warriors managing to bag key buckets in big moments, ended up being the difference.

