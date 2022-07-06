“James Harden just showed me a touch of humility” - Skip Bayless says he’s shocked by James Harden taking a pay cut, compares it to Russell Westbrook opting in to his contract

James Harden may have earned some love from the Philadelphia 76ers fans for taking a pay cut this summer. The combo guard opted out of his $47 million player option to allow his team to sign more players this offseason.

Considering that the 76ers are a competitive team in the East, this decision by Harden could help the team win a championship.

The 10-time All-Star''s decision shocked Skip Bayless, even though he thought it was the right move. Bayless said:

"I'm shocked by this because James Harden just showed me a touch of humility... 'I'm not who I used to be,' he is admitting that publicly because he had every right to say, 'I want my $47 million,' like somebody did in LA just a couple of weeks ago."

Bayless referenced Russell Westbrook's decision to opt into his $47 million contract. The Los Angeles Lakers are not as flexible as the 76ers this offseason.

James Harden did a favor for the Philadelphia 76ers

By rejecting his $47 million Player Option, Harden allowed the 76ers to pursue P.J. Tucker.

Tucker contributed to the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship run. After his stint with the Bucks, the forward signed with the Miami Heat. He played incredible defense while shooting 41.5% from the 3-point range.

Tucker reportedly plans to sign with Philadelphia thanks to Harden's sacrifice.

Skip Bayless pointed out how this move will help the team sign critical pieces that could help them win it all next year.

"It took some humility by James Harden to back off and say, 'You know what? I still don't have a ring, I don't have anything to show for this. I've made a lot of money, I'll take some less.'"

Harden is eligible to receive a five-year contract worth up to $270 million. However, his contract will reportedly be somewhere in the $35-40 million per year range.

Additionally, Harden may sign a short-term deal with the 76ers. A shorter contract offers both sides flexibility, and Harden could sign a more significant contract in a few years.

Russell Westbrook's contract

James Harden has only appeared in 21 regular-season games with the 76ers. After a short stint with the team, he gave up some money to help them improve.

Harden may have had a down season, averaging 21 points on 40.2% shooting, but he is still an elite player.

Russell Westbrook had a disappointing season with the Lakers but opted into the final year of his contract.

Without the financial flexibility of other teams, the Lakers must get creative to improve their roster.

