“In the Olympics he was just flat out cold blooded, ‘give me the ball and get out of the way’” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant is the weirdest mix, believes he’s ‘thin skinned and cold blooded’

Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant is "the weirdest mix" he has ever seen

The analyst explained:

“In the olympics, he was just flat out cold-blooded, ‘give me the ball and get out of my way.’ He's both thin-skinned and cold-blooded. It's the weirdest mix I've ever seen.”

Kevin Durant is known as one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. Skip used KD’s Olympic performance as an example, which is a perfect showing of Durant's vicious tenacity.

Then there is the side of Kevin Durant that uses burner accounts on social media. He also reacts in arguably over-the-top ways to criticism from just about anybody.

Durant has notably clapped back on social media to anyone, including players, coaches, announcers, analysts and even random users calling him out on Twitter. Actions like these are what led Skip to believe that Durant was "thin-skinned."

As a result, Skip Bayless questioned the mix Durant portrays. It is rather odd that one of the most offensively lethal players tends to let such nonsense get under his skin.

Other greats like LeBron James and Steph Curry have never been seen with a burner account or given much flack to anyone. Both players save their words for situations that bear weight, where they know what they say will make the point they need.

KD has the ability to silence just about anyone with his lethal play style. Why the Brooklyn star feels the need to jump into silly arguments is beyond most.

Skip Bayless’ comments point out a known dynamic in KD, but the analyst's questioning Durant’s character may spark a response. Words like these are usually exactly what the Brooklyn leader would clap back to.

Calling Durant "thin-skinned" or "the weirdest mix" would arguably read to Durant as comments against him, for which he usually offers a reply.

Durant should arguably hold off on this one, though. Jumping at an analyst for calling you "thin-skinned" is going to feed into exactly what Skip wants. If KD replied, it would entirely support Bayless’ claims and, if anything, just make Durant look worse.

