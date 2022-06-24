“His franchise might be completely wrecked if he opts out, that’s his huge leverage” - Skip Bayless says Kyrie Irving is delusional about his worth to the Nets, says it’s double jeopardy for the teams on his wishlist

Kyrie Irving has failed to agree on terms with the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, he is reportedly open to sign-and-trade options, but Skip Bayless believes he is overstating his worth.

The Nets are not interested in signing Irving to a long-term contract, despite his insistence. The franchise wants the 2022-23 season to be somewhat of an audition season, before committing to a long-term deal.

Although Irving has expressed his desire to stay with the team and Kevin Durant, he wants to secure his future. The former NBA champ has a player option for the 2022-23 season but has yet to decide whether he will opt-in.

Irving has reportedly listed the teams he would be interested in joining via sign-and-trade, including the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and New York Knicks. Reports making the rounds are that he has already reached out to LeBron James to discuss a potential reunion.

StatMuse @statmuse



.721 in games with LeBron

.477 in games without LeBron



@LeGoatMuse Kyrie Irving career:.721 in games with LeBron.477 in games without LeBron Kyrie Irving career:.721 in games with LeBron.477 in games without LeBron@LeGoatMuse https://t.co/gZXhUrEare

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," Bayless believes Irving is "delusional" regarding his worth. However, he also thinks the Nets are in a tight spot because if he decides to be a free agent, it will not bode well for them. Bayless said:

"I think it has come to the point where Kyrie has become completely delusional about his worth to his franchise. But he also knows his franchise might be completely wrecked if he opts out. So, that is the huge leverage that he has."

Bayless continued, saying that he does not see the potential for a sign-and-trade per Irving's request, especially with the teams on his wishlist:

"I saw Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski) on the overnight ESPN Sports Center, expressing skepticism that there was a sign-and-trade to be had in this group because I don't see it either.

"Given his recent history of not participating, given his injury history, given the lack of trust that has escalated in his career from year to year, to where you just can't trust him no more."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



But he also know his franchise might be completely wrecked if he opts out." — "I think it has come to the point where Kyrie has become completely delusional about his worth to his franchise...But he also know his franchise might be completely wrecked if he opts out." — @RealSkipBayless "I think it has come to the point where Kyrie has become completely delusional about his worth to his franchise...But he also know his franchise might be completely wrecked if he opts out." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/GEkCjGeTYW

Free agency will commence on June 30, and things will get a bit clearer as we near that date. However, Durant reportedly considering his future with the Nets might be the push Kyrie Irving needs to find a new home in the NBA.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.

Kyrie Irving played in only 29 games for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

A big part of the reason the Nets are holding off on a long-term deal with Kyrie Irving is because of his availability. They do not trust that they can depend on him to always show up.

The NBA returned to its 82-game schedule following COVID-19 disruptions, and Irving played in only 29. His refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine kept him on the sidelines for the bulk of the season.

Wayne Dupree Media, LLC ⭐️ @WayneDupreeShow Kyrie Irving speaks out against the COVID mandate and sticking to his principles Kyrie Irving speaks out against the COVID mandate and sticking to his principles 👏👏 https://t.co/i2HFO74X1g

As that was an issue for the Nets, it might also be a concern for other teams. Every franchise wants a player who will be available to help them compete for titles.

To an extent, his lack of availability played a role in James Harden's decision to leave. The three-time scoring champ was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at last season's trade deadline.

