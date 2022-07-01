“This is now the way business is done in the NBA, and why the NFL is still so much more popular” - Skip Bayless says players forcing trades with 4 years on their contract is not good for the image of the NBA after Kevin Durant’s trade request

The NBA landscape was turned on its side as hours before the start of free agency, news emerged that Kevin Durant had formally requested a trade. The Brooklyn Nets were already in headlines with their stalemate involving Kyrie Irving, and it may have cost them the former MVP.

This is not the first time an NBA star has requested a trade, but Durant's situation is certainly unique. For starters, he is still one of the top talents in the league. This past season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

What stands out most about this storyline is the fact that Durant still has four years left on his contract. Meaning, whichever team acquires him will have his services long-term.

Following the breaking news, FS1's Skip Bayless took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter. He thinks this is a bad look for the NBA and is a clear indicator as to why the NFL is the more popular sports league.

Is Skip Bayless right about the NBA being less popular than the NFL?

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Bayless is right about one thing, this is how the NBA conducts business now. Teams are the whims of their stars, who have more control over their destiny now more than ever. That being said, there is no justification that it has hurt the league from an image or ratings standpoint. One could even argue that pro basketball has grown in popularity during the player empowerment era.

One thing fans love in sports is drama, whether it's in or outside the parameters of the game. When it comes to juicy storylines, the NBA is by far the most intriguing sports league. How things unfolded following the news of Durant is a testament to that. The moment word got around, it instantly was the biggest topic of conversation among all sports.

The NFL is a close rival, but pro basketball is without a doubt the most popular league in sports. Between thrilling matchups on the court and endless drama off, there is never a shortage of excitement.

In his rant, Bayless does bring up a valid underlying point about the league and it's changing landscape. As players continue to request trades in long-term deals, the league could have a growing problem on its hands.

In the past, players typically asked out when they had a year or two left on their deal. Now, guys are doing it fresh off of signing big contracts and getting their wish. There is no telling what ripple effect this might cause for the next generation of stars when it comes time for them to secure their big payday.

