“This isn’t about box-office, this is about winning basketball games” - NBA analyst says he’ll take Kevin Durant over LeBron James, says he’s got much tread on his tires

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been two of the top players in the NBA over the past decade.

After how their respective seasons went, Skip Bayless believes that every team would rather have Kevin Durant than LeBron James. During a recent segment on Undisputed, Bayless spoke about every GM wanting Kevin over LeBron.

"If you gave every GM the option of Kevin Durant or LeBron James just for next year. We're talking about going into next year, regardless of whether he's going to pass Kareem.

"This isn't about box office, this is about winning basketball games. Every one of them, how many of their 30; they would all vote for Kevin."

LeBron is set to break the LA Lakers legend's all-time scoring record, adding another form to his legendary career. Durant, on the other hand, is looking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets to another team.

Still, Skip Bayless believes that teams would rather have Kevin Durant because he is younger and has played less than LeBron James.

"He is four years younger than LeBron. He has played five fewer seasons because he missed a whole season because of his Achilles. Five fewer seasons, so he's got much more tread on his tires, right."

While Durant is younger than LeBron, both stars have been dealing with nagging injuries and issues over the last few seasons. James even failed to win the scoring title this past season because he missed too many games due to injury.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“KD had career-highs in scoring, rebounds and assists. I’d say he’s coming off a career year. I'm taking Kevin Durant!” — Which superstar would you rather have next season: Kevin Durant or LeBron James?“KD had career-highs in scoring, rebounds and assists. I’d say he’s coming off a career year. I'm taking Kevin Durant!” — @RealSkipBayless Which superstar would you rather have next season: Kevin Durant or LeBron James?“KD had career-highs in scoring, rebounds and assists. I’d say he’s coming off a career year. I'm taking Kevin Durant!” — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/W6Rb0ij6bg

However, Bayless believes Durant's previous season was too good to pass up.

"So last year, even though he was nicked, he had a career high in scoring, a career high in rebounds, and a career high in assists. I'd say he's coming off a career year."

Durant's career year shows that he does have some tread left on the tires and could be in for a great season. He will have the opportunity to prove that he is the better player.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James will look to restore their team's statuses next season.

Durant and LeBron will look to maintain their All-Star status and return to the pinnacle of the NBA.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James both failed to win playoff games last season. They will now look back to their postseason-winning ways next year.

While LeBron is set to run it back with the LA Lakers, Durant's future is in question. Still, he could always return to the Brooklyn Nets and run it back himself.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



—@wojespn "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'” —@wojespn 👀 https://t.co/rUR1jX9yS5

With it still possible that Durant and LeBron will remain in separate conferences, another finals matchup between the superstars could happen.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you rather your team have next season? LeBron James Kevin Durant 1 votes so far