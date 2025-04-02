Skip Bayless sends heartfelt message to Gilbert Arenas and LeBron James' former teammate on their sons' basketball futures

Cam Boozer and Alijah Arenas, the sons of former NBA players Carlos Boozer and Gilbert Arenas, respectively, shone brightly in Tuesday night's 2025 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game. The West team, led by BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, secured a 105-92 victory.

After the game, Skip Bayless shared a heartfelt message celebrating the two sons of the NBA stars — Gilbert, a three-time All-Star for the Washington Wizards, and Carlos, who played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and made two All-Star appearances.

“Congrats to Gilbert Arenas and Carlos Boozer for their sons' McDonald's Game success,” Bayless wrote.

He also remarked that being the child of a former NBA player can be both an advantage and a challenge, but he believes both have promising futures in basketball.

“It can help to be a former NBA star's son ... but it is obviously no guarantee and can be a burden. Bright basketball futures for both of these you men with famous fathers.”

Cam Boozer, a Duke signee, scored 16 points to share co-MVP honors with Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, while USC commit Alijah Arenas had 11.

Skip Bayless addresses LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith feud stemming from analyst’s opinion on Lakers star’s son

Skip Bayless is well-known for his critical stance on LeBron James. Recently, NBA headlines were dominated by James’ confrontation with Stephen A. Smith over the analyst’s comments about his son and LA Lakers teammate, Bronny James.

In a clip from “The Skip Bayless Show” posted on Monday, Bayless called James’ confrontation with Smith “pretty cowardly.”

“How weak was that, on LeBron’s part, to choose that time and that place to deliver that message?" Bayless said (per Yard Barker). "This was a flat-out ambush, a drive-by, a premeditated and calculated move by LeBron James to show up Stephen A. in front of the NBA world while giving Stephen A. no face-to-face time to respond.”

"LeBron didn’t want any rebuttal. This was just a delusionally, irrationally, insanely proud pop, telling off Stephen A. Smith, knowing this debate was rigged. Frankly, that was pretty cowardly.”

Following the incident, both Smith and James have taken jabs at each other, including on social media.

Smith claimed he would have “immediately swung” on James if their confrontation had turned physical, and the Lakers star caught wind of Smith’s remark and posted a clip of Smith practicing his boxing on Instagram.

