Skip Bayless shocked as Pacers choke in Caitlin Clark's building to hand Knicks a lifeline

Like many basketball enthusiasts, Skip Bayless was stunned by the Indiana Pacers’ fourth-quarter collapse in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The analyst could not fathom how Tyrese Haliburton and Co. were unable to maintain their 20-point lead at home, ultimately losing 106-100.

“HOW DID THE INDIANA PACERS, SEEMINGLY GETTING EVERY CALL, ALLOW THE KNICKS TO WIN THE 4TH QUARTER 36-20 IN CAITLIN'S HOUSE?” Bayless wrote on X.

Sunday's tip-off between the Knicks and the Pacers was played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is also home to WNBA's Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Jalen Brunson has been the Knicks’ primary go-to player in the clutch all campaign long. However, Karl-Anthony Towns stole the spotlight in the fourth quarter of Game 3. In 11:24 minutes, Towns erupted for 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, playing a crucial role in the Knicks’ comeback.

On the other end, the Pacers’ offense fizzled when it mattered most. They shot just 26.3% from the floor, including a forgettable 12.5% from beyond the arc, in the final quarter. This led to New York outscoring them by 16 points and cutting down Indiana’s lead to 2-1 in the series.

New York fans erupt with “Knicks in 6” chants at Pacers’ arena

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in celebration, but not from the home crowd. The Knicks' supporters who made all the noise, cheering as New York pulled off a thrilling 106-100 comeback win. Even after the final buzzer, fans kept chanting “Knicks in 6”.

The crowd was so loud that Jalen Brunson struggled to hear himself during a postgame interview.

“I got to be a better leader, on and off the court…” Brunson was interrupted by the intense cheering. “Jeez, they’re loud. I can barely hear myself.”

Even the Inside the NBA panel couldn’t help but praise the passionate New York fan base.

“This is why New York people are crazy,” Barkley said. “These dudes have been chanting ‘Knicks in 6’.”

"It is crazy out here OMG… Listen man, they travel, man,” Kenny Smith added.

New York fans will be expected to bring the same energy for Game 4 on Tuesday. The Knicks will need all the support to level the series at 2-2 before the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

