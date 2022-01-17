"Here's hoping Kevin Durant's knee isn't seriously injured" - Skip Bayless sends out a consolatory tweet after Kevin Durant leaves the Nets-Pelicans game with an injury

Skip Bayless is a Kevin Durant campaigner and that is pretty evident on his Twitter account. Bayless has tweeted multiple times about how great a player Durant is, but this time he sent out his well wishes. Following the Brooklyn Nets' match-up against the New Orleans Pelicans, Skip Bayless took to his Twitter account to show support for the superstar.

"Here's hoping Kevin Durant's knee isn't seriously injured"

Despite losing Durant early in the game, the Brooklyn Nets did not give up. Quite a few players mustered up valuable contributions, winning the game 120-105. James Harden led the team, logging a double-double of 27 points and 15 assists, he also had eight rebounds to go along with that.

While other starters on the night such as Patty Mills and rookie Cam Thomas added to the points total with scoring 21 and 20 respectively, the latter shot an efficient 69.2% from the field. While the other rookie in the lineup, Kessler Edwards shot 80% from beyond the arc, totaling 16 points in the game.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Whole squad balled out Whole squad balled out 🔥 https://t.co/RHf9LZPJdP

So far this season, Durant has been exceptional, putting on another MVP caliber season. Durant’s performances have drawn the attention of Skip Bayless, who even called him the best player on the planet after a 34-point outing against the Toronto Raptors in December. Skip Bayless’ exact words were:

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?”

Kevin Durant’s bid for the MVP trophy

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

Kevin Durant was named the league’s Most Valuable Player back in the 2013-14 season. Back then, he played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and recorded incredible numbers, helping them finish second in the Western Conference standings. During that season, Durant missed only one game, averaging a league-leading 32 points, along with 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Durant has been in prime form this season, averaging a league-leading 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Scoring an efficient 52% from the field, Durant has logged 30 or more points in 15 games so far. His performances have seen him become one of the front-runners for the Most Valuable Player award, which would make a quick return from this injury even more important.

The Brooklyn Nets, due in large part to his play this season, are second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 27-15 record. Durant missed only six games, prior to the Pelicans game. His best performance of the season was against the Detroit Pistons, when he scored a season-high 51 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Durant is the type of player who would play 48 minutes without complaining about fatigue. That’s because of how much he loves the game. In a season that was slowly tilting in his favor, with a strong start to the regular season and Kyrie’s return; he will hope that this injury is just a minor roadblock.

