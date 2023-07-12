LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking to have another incredible season as they secured some of the players who helped them significantly last season. One of the players they secured this summer is Austin Reaves, who will return to the Lakers' lineup after signing a four-year, $56 million deal.

Skip Bayless believes that re-signing Reaves to a new deal will be the key to LeBron winning his fifth title. Bayles also mentioned that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is the team's best player and was the reason why the team was able to have a deep playoff run.

"The biggest reason LeBron James has a good chance of winning his 5th ring... I have never ever seen a player improve so much. From college basketball to pro basketball. Never ever, the way Austin Reaves has right before our very own wide open eyes.

"The Lakers stole him back in free agency. He deserved twice what they paid him. In fact, they made it clear they were prepared to pay him almost twice what he wound up with from the Lakers.

"Let this sink in, the Lakers' best player in last year's playoffs, the best player easily in the conference finals against Denver will now be the fifth highest paid player on the Lakers next season."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The biggest reason LeBron James has a chance to win his 5th ring is the fact that the Lakers locked down Austin Reaves.



It looks like Bayless is seeing something in Reaves that many don't. He isn't afraid to proclaim that the young shooting guard is the team's best player as well, even though the Lakers still have LeBron and Anthony Davis on the roster.

Many have praised the Los Angeles team for their stellar free agency moves. They didn't pursue the biggest stars of the offseason but opted to secure the ones who helped them last season, even adding a few other valuable new players along the way.

Fred VanVleet recalls the time LeBron James toyed with the Raptors

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet recently signed a new contract with the Houston Rockets after a stellar final season with the Toronto Raptors. As a member of the Raptors, VanVleet had a chance to go against LeBron James on multiple occasions, especially in the postseason.

VanVleet recalled the time James went off during the game, shooting turnaround jumpers in one quarter.

"Sometimes, yes." VanVleet said when he was asked if he ever felt defenseless guarding LeBron. "Like he had a 2nd or 3rd quarter against us. One of them playoff series where he just decided he was going to shoot turnaround jumpers the whole quarter. There's nothing you can do.

"Like, you knew what move he was going to do, and he still did it and there's nothing you can do. And it used to be a lot more of those... Bron definitely gave us a couple of those performances."

