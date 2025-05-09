Skip Bayless taints Gregg Popovich's legacy while likening his traits to 'Donald Trump

Skip Bayless called Gregg Popovich a "bully" and likened a trait of the former San Antonio Spurs coach to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ad

Bayless delivered a lengthy rant on Thursday's "Skip Bayless Show." He started by saying Popovich is a "product" of the legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Bayless also cited Popovich's viral interview moments.

"I was ashamed of my media brothers and sisters for letting him get away with constantly bullying media members, who ask legitimate questions in press conferences," Bayless said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The media actually began to portray Popovich as a lovable grump. He was a monster created. Lovable? No, he wasn't. He was exactly the kind of bully he always blasted Trump for being."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The veteran sports analyst wasn't a fan of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer's viral in-game interviews, calling it "humiliating" for the journalists asking questions. Bayless said Popovich is usually "shaming, insulting and belittling the questioner."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayless said that when Duncan, Ginobili and Parker left the team, the Spurs became irrelevant with several losing seasons. Even with Victor Wembanyama on board, San Antonio did not contend.

Bayless added that credit should go to Spurs longtime general manager and current CEO R.C. Buford "for making Pop," citing San Antonio's impressive scouting.

Lastly, Bayless blamed Popovich for two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's messy divorce with the Spurs in 2018. However, several reports cited that Leonard's trade request stemmed from disagreements with his injury rehab.

Ad

Gregg Popovich introduces himself as "El Jefe"

After an illustrious 29-year coaching career, Gregg Popovich will transition to the San Antonio Spurs front office as president of basketball operations.

On Monday, Popovich appeared in his first public appearance since suffering a mild stroke in November, and a few days after the team announced that he would no longer be the coach. Standing beside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the legendary coach ensured everyone knew his new job.

Ad

"I wanna make sure everyone understands what my new job is," Popovich said as he removed the jacket. "I'm no longer coach, I'm 'El Jefe.'"

Expand Tweet

Gregg Popovich won five championships throughout his tenure and holds the NBA record for regular-season wins (1,422). Despite Skip Bayless' remarks, he is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More