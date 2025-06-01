Skip Bayless takes issue with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as Knicks NBA Final dream ends: "This is just wrong"

With the New York Knicks' season ending at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the aftermath on social media continues to rage on among fans analysts. One veteran journalist has taken aim at two celebrities who were quite visible on the sidelines as Knicks supporters in this postseason.

Ad

For one reason or another, Skip Bayless went on X to launch a diatribe against Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless When did Timothee Chalamet replace Spike Lee as Mr. Knick??? Before this, he was a Complete Unknown when it came to the Knicks. And Kylie Jenner is Ms. Knick??? This is just wrong.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently, Bayless does not see Chalamet — the 29-year-old actor famous for his roles in the "Dune" series, "Call Me by Your Name," and "Wonka" — as a worthy heir apparent for Spike Lee, whose love affair with the Knicks spans decades. Notably, Chalamet is a Manhattan native who once won an online contest to earn free tickets to a Knicks game when he was 14.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

By this point, it should be no surprise that the 27-year-old Jenner is seated right next to Chalamet at Knicks games. The reality TV star and socialite has been romatically linked with the A-list actor for two years, and in early May, they made their red carpet debut at a ceremony in Rome.

Ad

During the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Chalamet became a prominent spectator of the team like his Hollywood elders Spike Lee and Ben Stiller. At one point in the Knicks-Pacers series, the actor who played messianic leader Paul Atreides on the big screen yelled at referees to whistle Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for a technical foul.

Despite this, the highly opinionated Bayless apparently doesn't deem Chalamet a worthy Mr. Knick. After Saturday, Chalamet's worthiness is a moot point as the Pacers defeated the Knicks 4-2 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Ad

Timothee Chalamet makes presence felt during Game 6 of Knicks-Pacers series

For some time now, the term "Coach Timothee" has gained traction on social media after netizens pointed out how fired up Chalamet gets during Knicks games.

Up to the final game of the series, Chalamet remained highly enthusiastic, as seen in a viral clip on X.

Expand Tweet

In the clip, Jenner tries to get a riled up Chalamet to sit down. Immediately afterwards, the actor rises to his feet and lets out what appears to be a powerful yell as the Knicks and the Pacers duked it out in Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More