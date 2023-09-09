"Skip Bayless, that is not the truth": Stephen A. Smith calls out Undisputed host for creating a false narrative 

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith are two of sports media's most popular yet polarizing figures. Both host successful shows on network television and have their own podcasts. In 2012, Smith and Bayless hosted ESPN's First Take together.

However, ESPN executives were reportedly dissatisfied with Bayless' persistent coverage of Tim Tebow, which contributed to the outspoken personality's departure from the show. Bayless denies those allegations and says the probationary period imposed by ESPN was the result of a separate event.

"There was no shtick involved in all those shows we did on Tim Tebow," Bayless said in a recent episode of his podcast. "I was just me. Actually, the reason we were on probation was something that Rob Parker said about Robert Gryphon on First Take. This was in December of 2012. Stephen A. Smith I love you, man, I really do, with all my heart and soul. But that is the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God."

During a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN anchor decided to clap back at Bayless' recent claims.

"Skip Bayless that is not the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God...But Skip was right about that being a part of the probationary period," Smith said. "What Skip is either wrong about or has forgotten, was that the honchos at ESPN were not happy with the constant Tebow coverage every day."

"Jamie Horowitz was happy. Our former boss, Skip was very happy. The ratings it was generating ratings. Nobody's saying it was failing, but because the show was about Tim Tebow every day. That was a problem for the bosses, Skip. You know that."

Smith and Bayless have been going back and forth with each other in recent weeks, and their dispute is showing no signs of slowing down.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe attracted viewers

Part of the war of words between Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless is centered around Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed and them teaming up with Smith on First Take.

However, it would appear Sharpe's move was a smart one, as his first show alongside Stephen A. attracted a large audience. Stephen A. Smith took to X (formerly known as Twitter,) to praise the success of their inaugural show together.

"Just wanted to take a moment to give some love to my man Shannon Sharpe," Smith wrote. "Why? Because in his first day on the job, 'First Take' did 727K viewers.

"It's our 2nd-Highest rated show of the year, so ya still got some climbing to do, my brother! Just kidding. Welcome aboard bro! Let’s keep bringing it"

Regardless of what happens between Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, the two will likely remain friends. But, in the media business, ratings are king, and the partnership between Smith and Sharpe could be what launches First Take into a whole new stratosphere.