Skip Bayless’ Twitter reaction to LA Lakers’ loss: “3 future Laker Hall of Famers … it has little to no impact on the scoreboard”

The LA Lakers had their Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in action against the LA Clippers, who were missing Kawhi Leonard yet again and still lost by 13 points. All three superstars played quite well, particularly “King James” but still couldn’t hold off their opponents who have now won nine straight in the rivalry.

Skip Bayless wouldn’t let the game slide by without promptly giving his thoughts:

“It just amazes me that 3 future Laker Hall of Famers - LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook - all have their hot stretches and put up pretty good numbers ... and it has little to no impact on the scoreboard. LeBron is now a game-worst -17.”

LeBron James started hot, scoring 16 points on 6-6 shooting, including 2/2 from beyond the arc. James, along with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, rallied the LA Lakers in the second quarter where they outscored the Clippers 31-16.

LA’s big kick to end the first half was badly needed as they were down 32-21 12 minutes into the ball game. They trailed by only two points and had momentum on their side to open the second half.

The LA Lakers’ third-quarter malaise, however, continued. They’re the third-worst team in the NBA in third-quarter scoring and proved that tonight as they were held to 23 points.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis kept chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter and looked like they had one final big push. Things went from bad to worse when “King James” tweaked his groin and left with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter. LA was trailing the Clippers 104-95 when the four-time MVP went straight to the locker room.

Without James, AD and Westbrook didn’t have enough to down the Clippers, who were boosted by timely baskets from Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Reggie Jackson. The LA Lakers have now lost four straight games and haven’t won against the Clippers in three seasons.

Russell Westbrook's field goal (FG) percentage stood at 40% in the game. His other numbers include four rebounds, nine assists, and a total of 14 points made against the Clippers.

Anthony Davis had a slightly better FG% at 56. He registered nine rebounds, three assists, scoring a total of 21 points.

The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have not delivered for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' Big 3 holds a shocking 13-17 record over two seasons where they have played together.

Last season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook played just 21 games. They were 11-10 in those games. “Russ” was an obvious misfit when he started games alongside James and AD.

This season, new LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham tweaked the team’s strategy after a 0-5 start when all three superstars started games together. Ham had Westbrook come off the bench to maximize his skills against the opposing team’s second unit.

The ploy started to work as Russell Westbrook looked re-invigorated and had more impact on the game. The excitement didn’t last long, however, as the LA Lakers, after winning back-to-back games, lost four in a row. The triumvirate of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook are 2-7 this season.

The star-studded trio are on track to end with a significantly worse record than last season when they played together for the first time.

