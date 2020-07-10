Skip Bayless urges LeBron James to 'grow up a little' following the LA Lakers star's latest tweet

Skip Bayless feels the LA Lakers' LeBron James is spoiled and needs to grow up.

LeBron James found it tough to leave his family and enter the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Sportscaster Skip Bayless has torn into LeBron James after the LA Lakers star tweeted out about having to leave his family to play in the NBA bubble. Bayless, who is seen on FS1's Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, was not at all pleased with LeBron James for tweeting out before moving to the Disney World Complex in Orlando, asking him to 'grow up a little'.

Skip Bayless feels LA Lakers' LeBron James is spoiled

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James (right) will want to pick up where they left off.

LeBron James is a known family man and the prospect of not being around his loved ones must be a daunting one. All the more so when one considers that LeBron James is going to Orlando to try and win his fourth NBA title.

Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Shit felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2020

However, Skip Bayless was not at all thrilled with what LeBron James had to say and thought he sounded spoiled. While he did acknowledge that LeBron James would be away from his family, he wanted to say 'it's not all bad'.

"It's not all bad. Now you get to go back to your AAU days when you just got to go play basketball. It's the game you love, it's your whole life. It's what you eat, sleep, and breathe for."

Bayless then went on to talk about how in Orlando, LeBron James would have people waiting on him hand and foot with an assortment of amenities at his diposal while he prepares to take the fight to the other teams.

He also pointed out how both the LA Lakers and LeBron James won't have to travel and that would be hugely welcome by the 35-year old now in his 17th NBA season.

"You're going to get to obsess about basketball for the next three odd months if they get to the finish."

Skip Bayless further went on to say,

"Come on, LeBron you got to grow up a little bit and as the leader of this league, you have got to say, 'this isn't all bad'."

Everyone who knows and follows LeBron will know that his family makes up a huge part of his life and his personality. Shannon Sharpe was quick to understand that, highlighting the importance of an athlete's safe space as well as the fact that LeBron James has a set regime that needs to be overhauled for these circumstances.

Skip Bayless ranks LeBron James 9th in all time great list

LeBron James barely makes the top 10 in Skip Bayless' all-time list

In yesterday episode of the Undisputed, Skip Bayless went on to say that LeBron James only ranks 9th in his all-time list of greats in the Pantheon of NBA history. Reacting to what analyst Kenny Smith had said about putting LeBron James in at 10th in his all-time list, this is what Bayless said:

" In terms of just sheer killer will, LeBron (James) does not have what Michael Jordan had. That's what separates those two. That's why I have Jordan and #1."

Bayless futher added,

"That's also the reason why I have Kobe (Bryant) Larry Bird in the two slots just ahead of LeBron James. I have Kobe #7 and Larry Bird #8 and it's because of that killer will."

The LA Lakers and LeBron James will surely want to prove all their doubters wrong when the NBA restarts on 30th July. The LA Clippers will be LeBron James' first opponents when the action resumes in Florida.

