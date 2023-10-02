"Skip a team": Jimmy Butler mercilessly roasts Timberwolves by only mentioning 3 teams he's played for

Throughout his career, Jimmy Butler has suited up for multiple different franchises. He recently took a shot at one during his interview at the Miami Heat's media day. When discussing all of his stops, he made the decision to leave one name out.

Jimmy Butler made his rise to an All-Star talent during his years with the Chicago Bulls. After being drafted 30th overall in 2011, he went from fighting for playing time to being one of the team's top perfromers.

During the summer of 2017, Butler found himself on the move. The All-Star forward was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package centered around Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkannen. Butler was brought in to be a leader for Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but things didn't pan out that way.

Butler ended up having a brief stint with the Timberwolves, which led to his media day jab. He mentioned the Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, but opted not to name drop Minnesota.

“The Chicago days, skip a team, the Philly days, and now here,” Butler said.

How long did Jimmy Butler play for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

When the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up multiple young players for Jimmy Butler, they thought they were taking the next step towards contention. However, it did not end up playing out that way. After one successful season, things quickly took a turn for the worst.

Butler only ended up playing 69 games for the Timberwolves across two seasons. In his lone full year with the franchise, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals. Butler then played 10 games for the team in 2019 before eventually being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Things went astray between Butler and the Timberwolves over contract negotiations. This led to him quickly getting disgruntled and eventually leaving the front office no choice but to trade him.

Before being traded, Butler put on a rare show in a practice that has now become infamous. In an effort to stick it to the higher-ups, he suited up with the third string in a scrimmage against the starters. Butler was ruthless to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in game action. Former T-Wolves point guard Jeff Teague recently gave his perspective on what happened during a recent podcast appearance.

During his time in the NBA, Butler is a player that is always looking to stir the pot. Knowing this, comments like what he said on media day aren't a rare occurence.