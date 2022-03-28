"Slap a ni**a and win an Oscar; Black history!" - NBA world reacts to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock LIVE at the 2022 Oscars for joking about his wife, then dropping the F-word on national TV

ith the 2022 Oscars featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood all gathered in one location for this momentous event, the NBA world witnessed the events that transpired on stage between legendary actors Chris Rock and Will Smith.

As Chris Rock played the role of MC for the event, the comedian made some comments directed towards Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Making jokes at the expense of other celebrities is commonplace during most events. However, Smith did not take the joke well as he got on stage and smacked Chris Rock on national television.

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Jada and Will's relationship has been put through the wringer and is often joked about on social media. Rock's attempt at joining the movement simply backfired as Smith took offense to his jokes.

With the scandalous event taking social media by storm, NBA stars such as Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and several other members of the basketball fraternity reacted to the spectacle on Twitter.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN( @chrisrock ) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!! If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!!

Le5-6 @deepyy_ Jada if Chris rock made a Will smith joke Jada if Chris rock made a Will smith joke https://t.co/97ctmEkikn

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Y’all can say what’s y’all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don’t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk. Y’all can say what’s y’all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don’t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk.

Rudy Gay @RudyGay Shout out to Chris Rock for not rubbing his face after the smack…. I know he wanted too Shout out to Chris Rock for not rubbing his face after the smack…. I know he wanted too

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23 Smack the taste out his mouth 🤮 Smack the taste out his mouth 🤮

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23 🤷🏽‍♂️ Some people like jokes. Some don’t play about the jokes! Man said he was TIREEEEEED BOSS.🤷🏽‍♂️ Some people like jokes. Some don’t play about the jokes! Man said he was TIREEEEEED BOSS. 😂🤷🏽‍♂️

Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas Rudy Gay @RudyGay Shout out to Chris Rock for not rubbing his face after the smack…. I know he wanted too Shout out to Chris Rock for not rubbing his face after the smack…. I know he wanted too That had to sting killa lol twitter.com/rudygay/status… That had to sting killa lol twitter.com/rudygay/status…

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges Why the first thing I see after our game is Will smacking tf outta Chris Rock Why the first thing I see after our game is Will smacking tf outta Chris Rock 😂😂😂😂😳

Ahmed🇸🇴/Not A Lakers Fan @big_business_ Slapping someone and getting an Oscar 20 minutes later is historic. Slapping someone and getting an Oscar 20 minutes later is historic.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look!

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung 🤦🏽‍♂️ Chris gotta do somethin back🤦🏽‍♂️ Chris gotta do somethin back😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️

Los PopaVitch @KarlousM Slap a nigga and win an Oscar. Black history! Slap a nigga and win an Oscar. Black history!

Meech @DemetriusHarmon fuck it will smith just extended black history month we running it back fuck it will smith just extended black history month we running it back

Jeffrey Wright @jfreewright Some bizarre shit tonight. Nets shot 20% from the 3-point line. 🤦🏾‍♂️ Some bizarre shit tonight. Nets shot 20% from the 3-point line. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Smith eventually went on to apologize to Chris Rock during his Oscar acceptance speech. With the event taking the NBA world by storm, the reactions from stars and fans alike continue to show a close connection between the two worlds.

NBA stars and their involvement Hollywood

Julius Erving sits with Spike Lee at the 2022 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

By virtue of being icons within the sporting world, NBA players often roll with celebrities and starlets on the Hollywood scene. While this may not necessarily see them being directly involved in the process of filmmaking, the players aren't strangers to the glamor of the big screen.

Dating back to the 70's when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar starred in Bruce Lee's Game of Death, several players have made appearances in movies, and have been the leading stars themselves.

VintagePhotos @NotableHistory Bruce Lee with Kareem Abdul Jabbar on the set of Game of Death, 1972. Bruce Lee with Kareem Abdul Jabbar on the set of Game of Death, 1972. https://t.co/3ylECMYGmU

While most players make cameos or small appearances in movies, players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James have enjoyed mainstream Hollywood success as they carry the Space Jam franchise forward.

Kevin Durant has also played an active role in the entertainment business. Durant starred in the movie Thunderstruck back in 2012 and also worked in the capacity of an executive producer for the Academy Award-winning short-film Two Distant Strangers.

Recent times have seen more basketball players take to working on Hollywood projects in some capacity or another.

An upcoming sports drama film called Hustle is set to star several players alongside Hollywood stars such as Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah.

The 2022 Oscars also saw a noteworthy win for The Queen of Basketball - a short documentary about the life of Luisa Harris, who is widely considered the best female basketball player ever.

The project saw major involvement from Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry in the capacity of executive producers. With a major award off the court as well, the NBA family continues to grow and broaden their horizons.

SHAQ.SOL @SHAQ

#Oscarwinner Wish Lucy would have been here for this victory, but I’m sure she’s celebrating in heaven. #longlivethequeen Wish Lucy would have been here for this victory, but I’m sure she’s celebrating in heaven. #longlivethequeen#Oscarwinner https://t.co/lLsWP1LPHw

