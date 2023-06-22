"Slender man vibes" - NBA fans hilariously react to Victor Wembanyama looking dapper for NBA Draft night

Victor Wembanyama is on hand in New York for the 2023 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be selected first overall. The French-born phenom has received considerable hype over the past 12 months. The NBA's official Twitter account shared footage of 'Wemby' preparing for the draft, captioning the post:

"Draft ready ✅👀 @vicw_32 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm TONIGHT at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN"

Twitter user @MaiyaTheBees compared Wembanyama to a film character, stating:

"Slender man vibes"

@monilyth believes he needs to spend some time in the weight room:

"He’s gonna have to lift some weights man cos he look like he could snap any moment can you imagine him giannis’ size"

@Yankees_Heat_ compared him to Orlando Magic center Bol Bol:

"Lightskin Bol Bol"

@DertTheSequel criticized his suit, however, @Pgsoleman praised his shoes:

"@thesportychi it's not well tailored imo"

"At least he’s wearing a pair of capote oxfords"

@KixxHai doesn't believe Wembanyama is stylish enough:

"I thought he'd have a lot more drip than that."

@ChiChiandPato, who seems to be a fan of the San Antonio Spurs, where Wembanyama will call home, stated:

"Man. I wanted him dressed like a mariachi"

@diff_boy1 pointed out all of the pre-draft hype, while hoping that Wembanyama does not flop:

"I hope this guy doesn’t flop with this too much hype"

@tommyvon believes the coverage is overdone:

"God, we have to get footage of these kids getting dressed? Ease up.. let them have their day and put the cameras in their face after their name is called."

Check out the NBA's footage of Victor Wembanyama and the best fan reactions below:

Can Victor Wembanyama live up to the pre-draft hype?

Victor Wembanyama has received considerable coverage for much of the past year as fans await his NBA arrival. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game this past season while shooting 47.0% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range, and 82.8% from the free-throw line for the Metropolitan 92 of the LNB Pro A in France. Wembanyama was named Pro A MVP, Pro A Best Scorer, Pro A Best Defender, Pro A Best Young Player, and Pro A All-First Team.

While he has drawn comparisons to some of the best players in the league, Wembanyama has a long way to go to reach that level. He will need to prove that his weight will not hinder him and that he can stay healthy despite standing 7'4. If he is able to remain on the court, however, he will likely be a future star.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's highlights below:

