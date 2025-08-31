Luka Doncic's Slovenia took on Belgium in search of their first 2025 EuroBasket win on Sunday. Slovenia suffered consecutive losses against Poland in the opener and France on Saturday despite 30-point outings from Doncic. Belgium appeared to be an easier opponent for Doncic and Co. They were also in search of their first win after dropping games to the French and Iceland.

Needless to say, with both teams staring at a potential group stage exit, it was a high-stakes clash. The game had a good pace in the first quarter, but neither team could make a shot. Halfway through the frame, both teams failed to score in double digits after shooting a combined 4-for-12.

The scoring picked up as the game progressed. Luka Doncic took over again after a slow start, scoring seven points after going 0-for-4. Edo Muric also continued his momentum from the last game with five points on 100.0% shooting. Slovenia led 16-10 after the opening 10 minutes.

Slovenia continued to build on the momentum it had towards the end of the first quarter in the second, extending its lead to a game-high 15 points with a minute left in the half. Belgium cut it to 12 with 12 seconds left with a Hans Wajnwijn 3.

Luka Doncic was in the thick of it again for Slovenia. Despite an underwhelming shooting performance, his scoring was up, thanks to his foul-drawing ability. He had 19 points and six rebounds on 6 of 16 shots. He was 5 of 7 from the foul line.

Hans Vanjwijn and Loic Schwartz were Belgium's best with 15 combined points on 6 of 7 shooting.

Here is the box score after the first half:

Slovenia vs. Belgium Game Player Stats and Box Score For Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

Slovenia Player Stats and Box Score

Player Points FG 3-FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mart in KRAMPE LJ 4 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) 3 3 1 10 Ma rk PADJ EN 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 1 1 Aleks ej NIKOLIC * 3 1/3

(33%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 1 1 1 11 Klem en PREPEL IC 3 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 1 4 E do MURIC * 5 2/2

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1 1 1 2 R ok RADOV IC 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 1 5 Robe rt JURKOV IC 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) -3 Greg or HROVAT * 2 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 2 3 1 6 Lu ka SCU KA 3 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 2 1 1 5 Al en OMIC * 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 1 5 Le on STERG AR 4 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 1 7 Lu ka DONCIC * 19 6/16

(38%) 2/8

(25%) 5/7

(71%) 6 2 1 2 2 7

Belgium Player Stats and Box Score

Player Points FG 3-FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Emmanu el Lecomte * 4 1/6

(17%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 5 5 3 2 1 -7 Jean-Ma rc Mwema * 0 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 3 1 -7 Ha ns Vanwijn * 8 3/3

(100%) 2/2

(100%) 0/1

(0%) 2 1 1 -8 Lo ic Schwartz * 7 3/4

(75%) 0/1

(0%) 1/1

(100%) 1 1 2 -7 Kev in Tum ba 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 -9 Isma el Bako * 7 3/4

(75%) /

(%) 1/4

(25%) 1 1 1 -3 An dy van Vli et 3 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 3/4

(75%) 3 1 -4 Sie be Ledeg en 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 -3 Nie ls Van Den Eyn de 2 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 -1 Jop pe Menn es 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 -7 Godw in Tshiman ga /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Mamad ou Guis se 0 0/3

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 -4

