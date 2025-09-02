Slovenia vs Iceland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 2 | EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic and Slovenia faced Iceland on Tuesday as the team looked to get one step closer to the round of 16. Heading into the game, Slovenia had gone 1-2 in its first three games, losing to France and Poland before grabbing a crucial win against Belgium. Iceland, which was dead last in Group D, also couldn’t afford to make any mistakes.

As expected, Tuesday’s game opened with Luka Doncic leading the charge for Slovenia. The LA Lakers star had a rough start, missing four of his first five shots. But his team’s efficient 3-point shooting kept it in the game, as both teams were within one point with three minutes left in the first.

Iceland did well to put pressure on Slovenia, drawing fouls and putting the team in trouble early on. Both teams continued to exchange baskets. Doncic kept his team in the game with his relentless offense, while Iceland’s high work rate saw them get quality looks on the other end.

Unfortunately for Slovenia, Doncic picked up his third personal foul in the first quarter, keeping him out of action for most of the second quarter. The second half kicked off with the Slovenians leading by one point.

Doncic’s team did well to rally with him on the bench. The offense ran through Klemen Prepelic, who did well to feed his teammates, leading to a six-point swing for the team. But Iceland continued playing at a tremendous pace, staying in the game with its high-octane offense.

Doncic returned to the floor with just under five minutes left in the second, as Slovenia led by two points (32-30). He scored two quick points, as his gravity on offense did the rest of the work, allowing Slovenia to stay ahead. The first half closed with Slovenia holding a one-point lead.

Doncic led the team with nine points, four rebounds and two assists at the half. Alen Omic was also important in the first half, recording six points and eight rebounds.

Iceland relied on Martin Hermannsson, who headed into the half-time break with 10 points and four assists. Tryggvi Hlinason also made important contributions through the first two quarters, recording six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The second half of the action saw Doncic and Slovenia's cold streak from 3-point range continue. Iceland took advantage of its struggles, keeping the game to within three points.

Banking on Doncic to keep missing shots proved a poor decision, as he drained back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team ahead by nine points. Iceland replied with four quick points in the paint to make it a two-possession game (47-42).

The closing minutes of the third quarter saw Aleksej Nikolic become a bigger part of the offense, with 13 points, second only to Doncic, who scored 10 points in the third quarter, bringing his total to 19 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

Slovenia's relentless approach in the paint saw them shoot 13 more free throws than their opponents through the first three quarters. Doncic and his team worked up a 14-point cushion as they entered the fourth quarter.

Slovenia vs Iceland player stats and box score for Sept. 2

Slovenia

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mart in KRAMPELJ 7 3/4

(75%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 4 7 Ma rk PADJ EN /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Aleks ej NIKOLIC 13 4/7

(57%) 2/4

(50%) 3/4

(75%) 2 2 3 5 Klem en PREPEL IC 2 1/5

(20%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 1 5 E do MURIC 4 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 4/4

(100%) 3 1 4 R ok RADOV IC 6 2/2

(100%) 1/1

(100%) 1/3

(33%) 3 2 1 1 6 Robe rt JURKOV IC /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Greg or HROVAT 3 1/7

(14%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 3 1 1 2 1 10 Lu ka SCU KA /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Al en OM IC 6 3/8

(38%) /

(%) /

(%) 10 2 1 2 7 Le on STERG AR 0 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 2 0 Lu ka DONCIC 19 5/16

(31%) 2/9

(22%) 7/9

(78%) 6 3 3 2 2 1 16

Iceland

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Aeg ir STEINARSSON * 2 1/2

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 3 1 1 -11 Hilm ar HENNINGSS ON 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 0 Jon Ax el GUDMUNDSSON * 5 2/7

(29%) 1/5

(20%) /

(%) 4 2 2 -4 Elv ar FRIDRIKSSON * 9 4/9

(44%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1 2 3 4 1 -5 Almar Or ri ATLAS ON /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Ka ri JONSS ON 6 2/5

(40%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 1 2 -3 Kristi nn PALSS ON 3 1/5

(20%) 1/4

(25%) /

(%) 3 1 1 -11 Mart in HERMANNSSON * 12 6/10

(60%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 4 5 2 5 -8 Or ri GUNNARSS ON /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Trygg vi HLINASON * 11 4/4

(100%) /

(%) 3/7

(43%) 11 2 3 2 2 -8 Styrm ir THRASTARS ON 0 0/4

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 -10 Sigtrygg ur BJORNSS ON /

(%) /

(%) /

(%)

