Slovenia vs Israel Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 4 | EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic and Slovenia faced Israel in their last group-stage game of EuroBasket 2025. Slovenia had stumbled through the group stage, splitting its first four games to land the fourth spot in Group D. The team had lost to Poland and France before defeating Iceland and Belgium to keep its hopes alive.
Meanwhile, much to everyone’s surprise, Israel fared better than the Lakers star’s national team, winning three of its first four games. With just one loss against Poland, Israel comfortably held the third position in Group D.
Thursday’s game started with the Slovenians looking to quickly get some ground, putting up four quick 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, the game plan for Israel seemed clear. They penetrated the paint, looking to get easy points at the rim. On defense, the team set up to limit Doncic's touches and keep the ball out of his hands.
Deni Avdija attacked the paint for Israel, recording 11 points and three rebounds in the first quarter. But his team failed to limit Doncic, as he finished the quarter with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, shooting 3-for-8. Slovenia ended the quarter with a four-point lead.
The second quarter opened with Israel tying the score after scoring four quick points as Avdija led the charge. The team's strategy remained the same as they continued double-teaming Doncic on most possessions.
But the NBA superstar wasn't deterred and continued moving the ball, leading to high-quality looks for his teammates. Slovenia drained back-to-back 3-pointers, separating itself from Israel by five points.
Some solid defense and perimeter shooting saw the team's lead balloon to seven points halfway through the second quarter. Doncic took over in the quarter, heading into the halftime break with Slovenia leading by 13 points.
Deni Avdija kept his team in the game, getting up to 19 points and seven rebounds, shooting x-for-y at halftime. Doncic recorded 24 points, six rebounds and six assists through two quarters.
The second half of play opened with Slovenia and Israel trading baskets. Doncic facilitated for his team as Avdija added five quick points. Both teams continued trading points from the 3-point range as Israel quickly caught up, cutting their opponents' lead to single digits.
Israel got a glimmer of hope after Doncic picked up two fouls in the third quarter, putting him at four fouls for the game. Just one more would've seen him foul out, but Slovenia decided to keep him on as he reached 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists through three quarters.
Doncic's team headed to the bench with a 14-point lead (79-65) as Israel, led by Avdija's 25-point performance, looked to close the gap.
Slovenia vs Israel player stats and box score for Sept. 4
Slovenia
Israel
