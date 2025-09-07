Slovenia vs Italy Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

Luka Doncic and Slovenia will face Italy in their round of 16 matchup at EuroBasket 2025. It has been a tough road for Slovenia as the team went 3-2 in the group stage before qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.
Doncic put up stellar numbers as his team dropped its first two games of the tournament before picking up three straight wins. Meanwhile, Italy had gone 4-1 in the group stage, dropping its only game to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.
Sunday's game began with Luka Doncic paving the way for Slovenia, knocking down shots all over the court to quickly put Slovenia in command of the game. Doncic came out of the tunnel like a man on a mission, putting up 20 points in the first quarter with three 3-pointers made, while his team displayed exceptional effort on the defensive end.
Slovenia closed the quarter, firmly in control of the game, leading by 18 points (29-11). Doncic spent much of the second quarter on the bench after picking up a knock at the end of the first.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
This allowed Italy to massively slow down Slovenia's offense, allowing the team to get back into the game. They got to within four points of the Slovenians, but Doncic checked back in for the final minutes of the second and quickly added 10 points to keep his team in the lead (50-40).
Italy started the second half strong, establishing its presence in the paint with four quick points. Doncic answered for Slovenia, hitting another 3-pointer to keep his team ahead. Alen Omic also got on the board for Slovenia, joining Klemen Prepelic as the two combined for 15 points to keep their team's dominant run going.
Simone Fontecchio kept Italy in the game, getting up to 20 points and three rebounds as the rest of the team struggled to find answers for Doncic's solid play and Slovenia's tight-knit interior defense. Doncic reached 35 points as his team led by 16 points heading into the fourth (72-56).
Slovenia vs Italy player stats and box score for Sept. 7
Slovenia
Italy
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for