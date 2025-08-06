Over the past several days, Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas have escalated their war of words. Shortly after accusing his former Washington Wizards teammate of pandering to LeBron James, Brown has now brought up a woman who had gotten pregnant with Arenas' child many years ago.On Wednesday, the top overall pick of the 2001 NBA draft went on Instagram to once again hurl insults at Arenas while also posting a picture of Arenas' ex Lindsay Faulk.&quot;This slow barefoot Cuban! Must have forgotten this is his baby momma!&quot; Brown posted on IG. &quot;your last video proves how slow you are when this is your baby momma! Salute to the rest of the Cubans but fucc this dirty foot one right here!! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to multiple reports, Faulk (who is known as a socialite and entrepreneur) is the mother of Arenas' fifth child Gia, who was born in November 2014. That same year, Arenas ended his relationship with Laura Govan, with whom he shares four children: Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni.Brown's mention of Faulk is the latest in a beef that goes back to their playing days in Washington. As teammates on the Wizards lineup, Brown and Arenas had been at odds with each other.Last December, the resentment between the two ex-NBA players was brought to the fore once more when they engaged in a fierce debate over Bronny James getting a roster spot in the NBA. Brown argued that Bronny was undeserving at the time, while Arenas came to the defense of LeBron James' son.After Arenas was arrested last Wednesday on charges of operating an illegal gambling business, a visibly excited Brown went on a livestream to throw verbal jabs at Arenas yet again.&quot;13 in the mind but going on 44 years old&quot;: Kwame Brown takes shots at Gilbert Arenas for &quot;bragging&quot; about &quot;a made up story&quot;Brown also took the time to call out Arenas for his interaction with a content creator that Brown is friends with.On Wednesday, Brown posted a screenshot that supposedly shows a text exchange between Arenas and Kevin Davis. In this exchange, Arenas mentions how his video accusing Brown of doing cocaine has garnered almost a million views.&quot;Look at this lil boy bragging about having almost a million views on a made up story!&quot; Brown wrote on IG. &quot;Lil boy focus on your case stop texting @karceno4life all day about another man you lame!! 13 in the mind but going on 44yrs old!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBy all indications, the back-and-forth between Brown and Arenas isn't about to be extinguished any time soon.