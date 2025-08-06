  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Slow barefoot Cuban": Kwame Brown escalates feud with Gilbert Arenas bringing his alleged 'baby mama' Lindsay Faulk into fray

"Slow barefoot Cuban": Kwame Brown escalates feud with Gilbert Arenas bringing his alleged 'baby mama' Lindsay Faulk into fray

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 06, 2025 23:28 GMT
An image of Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas side by side
Kwame Brown brings up Gilbert Arenas' alleged "baby mama" as they continue to their war of words. Credit: Brown/IG, Melli Monaco/IG

Over the past several days, Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas have escalated their war of words. Shortly after accusing his former Washington Wizards teammate of pandering to LeBron James, Brown has now brought up a woman who had gotten pregnant with Arenas' child many years ago.

Ad

On Wednesday, the top overall pick of the 2001 NBA draft went on Instagram to once again hurl insults at Arenas while also posting a picture of Arenas' ex Lindsay Faulk.

"This slow barefoot Cuban! Must have forgotten this is his baby momma!" Brown posted on IG. "your last video proves how slow you are when this is your baby momma! Salute to the rest of the Cubans but fucc this dirty foot one right here!!
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to multiple reports, Faulk (who is known as a socialite and entrepreneur) is the mother of Arenas' fifth child Gia, who was born in November 2014. That same year, Arenas ended his relationship with Laura Govan, with whom he shares four children: Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni.

Brown's mention of Faulk is the latest in a beef that goes back to their playing days in Washington. As teammates on the Wizards lineup, Brown and Arenas had been at odds with each other.

Ad

Last December, the resentment between the two ex-NBA players was brought to the fore once more when they engaged in a fierce debate over Bronny James getting a roster spot in the NBA. Brown argued that Bronny was undeserving at the time, while Arenas came to the defense of LeBron James' son.

After Arenas was arrested last Wednesday on charges of operating an illegal gambling business, a visibly excited Brown went on a livestream to throw verbal jabs at Arenas yet again.

Ad

"13 in the mind but going on 44 years old": Kwame Brown takes shots at Gilbert Arenas for "bragging" about "a made up story"

Brown also took the time to call out Arenas for his interaction with a content creator that Brown is friends with.

On Wednesday, Brown posted a screenshot that supposedly shows a text exchange between Arenas and Kevin Davis. In this exchange, Arenas mentions how his video accusing Brown of doing cocaine has garnered almost a million views.

Ad
"Look at this lil boy bragging about having almost a million views on a made up story!" Brown wrote on IG. "Lil boy focus on your case stop texting @karceno4life all day about another man you lame!! 13 in the mind but going on 44yrs old!"

By all indications, the back-and-forth between Brown and Arenas isn't about to be extinguished any time soon.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications