"Slow n steady": Family pride on display as Tracy McGrady, wife & daughter celebrate son Laymen McGrady’s commitment to Oral Roberts

Tracy McGrady's son, Laymen McGrady, committed to Oral Roberts University (Oklahoma) on Thursday. Laymen broke the news on Instagram and drew reactions from his father, mother and sister.
Tracy left a three-word reaction under Layman's post:
“Slow n Steady 🙏🏽.” McGrady wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
His mother, Clerenda McGrady, left a heartfelt message under the post:
“Always Gods timing son! 🙌🏽 I am BEYOND proud of you!! God has unbelievable plans for you!😘👌🏽 love you!!!” Clerenda wrote.
His sister, Laycee McGrady, also had a two-word message:
“yessss beak!! 🐤” wrote Laycee.
Laycee also reshared Laymen's post and wrote:
“I will be making plenty of visits!!”
Laymen McGrady lacks his father's height and athleticism, standing at 6-foot-4. However, his ability to shoot 3-pointers and his intensity on defense could translate well in the league. McGrady's time in high school wasn't as memorable as he would have liked it to be, but he still showed some promising signs.
In comparison, his father, Tracy McGrady, averaged 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game during his senior year at Mount Zion Christian. The Toronto Raptors selected him with the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA draft.
McGrady won two scoring titles and was named to seven All-NBA teams, but failed to realize his full potential due to injuries. He averaged 19.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.4 apg in 938 games.
Tracy McGrady questions LeBron James' ability to play 1-on-1
On the March 27 episode of the Makeshift Podcast, Tracy McGrady raised questions about LeBron James' ability to play one-on-one:
"I think LeBron has been amazing for 22 freaking years,” McGrady said.
“And he’s been the best basketball player for God knows how long. But if you put him in one-on-one, I think he’ll get crushed. Yeah, I think he’ll get crushed amongst guys that are actually in the NBA. And I’m sure LeBron would tell you that.”
James is the leader in points and is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game this season.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for