  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • "Slowest fast break I’ve ever seen" - NBA commentator roasts Nikola Jokic's pace as Nuggets star looks winded in Game 1 against Clippers

"Slowest fast break I’ve ever seen" - NBA commentator roasts Nikola Jokic's pace as Nuggets star looks winded in Game 1 against Clippers

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Apr 19, 2025 23:16 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Commentator hilariously roasts Nikola Jokic after a fast break bucket against the LA Clippers (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets in their Game 1 showdown against the LA Clippers. Toward the third quarter of their contest, Denver was trailing by three (75-72) after the Serbian superstar hit a fast-break layup to keep the score close.

Ad

The commentators were as entertained by the break as they were amused.

"That was the slowest fast break I may have seen," the one commentator said. "Jokic, though, great hands. That took a little out of him, though. He's breathing hard right now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jokic's game was never based on speed and athleticism. He keeps low to the ground and uses his elite vision to find his teammates.

He has an array of post moves and a reliable perimeter shot that allows him to get buckets. However, he is not the type to dribble past an opponent with fancy handles or get by them with a burst of speed. Additionally, he makes good use of his size and length to clean up the glass.

Ad

Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul after appearing to get hit in the face

NBA players aren't strangers to some contact, especially big men. After all, they are always in the paint battling for position or boxing each other out for a rebound. However, there are incidents when contact happens outside of these situations.

This happened between Nikola Jokic and Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. midway through the fourth quarter. After a 3-point basket by Nicolas Batum, Jokic took the ball out to inbound it. However, he got tangled up with Jones Jr. on the baseline, which was when the Clippers forward's elbow appeared to make contact with Jokic.

Ad
Ad

This caused the Nuggets star to fall to the ground, where he stayed for a few seconds. When he eventually got up, he got in the face of one of the officials with some words. That official proceeded to give him a technical foul.

That resulted in Nikola Jokic getting more frustrated, and he began yelling at the ref, risking another tech. He was eventually pacified and avoided a second technical for his brief outburst. However, the damage was already done as the Clippers had already been awarded a free throw.

Following the tech, James Harden took the technical free throw. He converted his attempt and gave the Clippers a four-point lead (85-81).

About the author
Miguel de Guzman

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications