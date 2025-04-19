"Slowest fast break I’ve ever seen" - NBA commentator roasts Nikola Jokic's pace as Nuggets star looks winded in Game 1 against Clippers

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets in their Game 1 showdown against the LA Clippers. Toward the third quarter of their contest, Denver was trailing by three (75-72) after the Serbian superstar hit a fast-break layup to keep the score close.

The commentators were as entertained by the break as they were amused.

"That was the slowest fast break I may have seen," the one commentator said. "Jokic, though, great hands. That took a little out of him, though. He's breathing hard right now."

Jokic's game was never based on speed and athleticism. He keeps low to the ground and uses his elite vision to find his teammates.

He has an array of post moves and a reliable perimeter shot that allows him to get buckets. However, he is not the type to dribble past an opponent with fancy handles or get by them with a burst of speed. Additionally, he makes good use of his size and length to clean up the glass.

Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul after appearing to get hit in the face

NBA players aren't strangers to some contact, especially big men. After all, they are always in the paint battling for position or boxing each other out for a rebound. However, there are incidents when contact happens outside of these situations.

This happened between Nikola Jokic and Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. midway through the fourth quarter. After a 3-point basket by Nicolas Batum, Jokic took the ball out to inbound it. However, he got tangled up with Jones Jr. on the baseline, which was when the Clippers forward's elbow appeared to make contact with Jokic.

This caused the Nuggets star to fall to the ground, where he stayed for a few seconds. When he eventually got up, he got in the face of one of the officials with some words. That official proceeded to give him a technical foul.

That resulted in Nikola Jokic getting more frustrated, and he began yelling at the ref, risking another tech. He was eventually pacified and avoided a second technical for his brief outburst. However, the damage was already done as the Clippers had already been awarded a free throw.

Following the tech, James Harden took the technical free throw. He converted his attempt and gave the Clippers a four-point lead (85-81).

