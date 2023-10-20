"Slowly started that process": Damian Lillard reflects on co-leading Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard has no plans of taking over the Milwaukee Bucks' leadership role from co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's marquee addition has assured in his latest interview that he intends to co-lead the team by natural process. Sometimes, the clash of egos between two superstars can kill team chemistry, so Dame seems to be playing it safe.

The former Portland Trail Blazers centerpiece understands that the Bucks are Antetokounmpo's team. He's also wary that the team already has savvy veteran players on the roster, giving him the chance to make steady progression before taking charge in the locker room vocally.

"The action part of it is how you truly establish respect," Lillard said in a recent interview (via Bally Sports). "Once you get that type of respect, on top of who they respect me as a player ... Then you slowly move into that, I guess, more verbal type of leadership role.

"And I thnk I have slowly started that process ... It'll be natural, I'll never be the guy that just comes in like 'I'm a leader.'"

Damian Lillard has played for one team where he was the sole leader on and off the court. Adjusting to a team with another MVP-caliber presence like Giannis Antetokounmpo could've been difficult. However, he seems to be doing well for someone who has never experienced this situation.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have looked lethal in limited minutes on the court

The new-look Bucks, co-led by Lillard and Antetokounmpo, have put up a decent sample size for the rest of the NBA of the damage they can do. Lillard's gravity is something Antetokounmpo has never experienced while playing alongside any of his teammates thus far.

The 'Greek Freak' has benefitted immensely offensively through their pick-and-roll game. Antetokounmpo has more space to operate while attacking the rim than he ever has in several years. He enjoyed that thoroughly and reflected on it right after the Bucks' opening preseason win over the LA Lakers.

“I'll be very honest with you, I've never been this open the last 5 to 7 years,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters after the 108-97 win.

The Lakers aggressively doubled Damian Lillard from the get-go, opening up opportunities for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the pocket. The others out on the perimeter have also benefitted from Lillard's presence. Milwaukee will also see another All-Star threat like Khris Middleton return to the lineup, opening up more space for Antetokounmpo.

Doubling Lillard will only increase Giannis' easy chances, while doubling the latter will get the former near wide-open looks as the former Blazers star has no hesitation shooting over contests from the arc. That's what boasting two 30-point scorers whose skillsets fit does for a team, making the Bucks arguably the favorites to win it all.