"Small piece of me left when Brady decided to retire" - LeBron James reflects on Tom Brady's retirement, says he was his motivation factor over the last few years

Tom Brady's retirement has left a deep impact on LeBron James of the LA Lakers. While speaking to the press after beating the New York Knicks, James expressed his dismay over Brady's February 1 retirement. The four-time NBA champion had the following to say:

"I personally was just so in shock when I saw that. I was one of the ones that didn't say anything when the first initial announcement came out. I didn't retweet anything, I didn't say anything 'cause I wanted to make sure I heard it from him. When he came out with his announcement, I was like, you know, as a guy who’s kind of just been kind of my motivation factor over the last few years.”

“Seeing what he’s able to do at his age and always kind of being a leader of a team. And even at his age, people still gravitate towards him and gravitate, you know, his energy and how he prepares and things of that nature. So a small piece of me definitely left when Brady decided to retire. That’s for sure."

Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the greatest players in their respective leagues

Tom Brady announced his retirement this past Tuesday through an Instagram post. Brady's statement shook the entire American sports community. His heartfelt message marked the end of an era. In his message, he wrote:

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

A giant of gridiron football, Tom Brady is a three-time MVP who won the Super Bowl a whopping seven times. He is widely considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of American sports.

LeBron James, an admirer of Brady, is one of the greatest basketball players ever. Often compared to Michael Jordan, James continues to write his legacy. The four-time MVP has won four championships in his career and it seems he will not retire anytime soon.

LeBron James, insiders believe, is eager to one day play alongside his son in the NBA. Bronny James, who will be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024, is a highly anticipated prospect. Meanwhile, his father, who is 37 years old, has put on a spectacular performance this season.

He is currently averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Despite his impressive numbers, the LA Lakers have been majorly disappointing so far this season. The rest of the season will decide whether LeBron James and the Lakers make it to the playoffs or not. The odds, however, are stacked against them.

